Ex-Rockets, 76ers Exec Sachin Gupta Reportedly Hired as Pistons Assistant GM

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

The Detroit Pistons have hired Sachin Gupta to be the team's assistant general manager, the team announced on Tuesday.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports was the first to report the hiring.

Gupta has worked in NBA front offices since 2006, spending time with both the Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers.

Gupta spent the past year with the Rockets as a special adviser, returning to the team where he had previously spent six seasons from 2006-13.

"Sachin's fingerprints are all over this time, from his first six seasons with the Rockets to contributions he's made this past year," Rockets general manager Daryl Morey said of his assistant last September, per RealGM.

Gupta also spent several years with the 76ers where he helped facilitate the team's rebuild as the No. 2 behind Sam Hinkie.

"According to multiple sources with knowledge of the Sixers' front office proceedings, there wasn't a trade of significance that Gupta didn't have his hands in," Derek Bodner of Philly Mag wrote in 2017.

Bill Shea of Crain's Detroit provided more background on Gupta.

"Detroit Pistons say they've hired Sachin Gupta as assistant general manager. Specialty is analytics, operations, salary cap. Worked for Rockets, 76ers. Worked at ESPN where he developed the NBA Trade Machine. Has degrees from Stanford and MIT."

He will now try to help transform a Pistons franchise that hasn't won a playoff game since 2008. The organization has just one playoff appearance in the last nine seasons and that one ended with a four-game sweep in 2016.

Considering the big money owed to Andre Drummond, Blake Griffin and Reggie Jackson for at least the next two years, this team clearly needs a lot of help to turn things around.