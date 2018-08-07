Browns Rookie WR Antonio Callaway Cited for Marijuana Possession in Traffic Stop

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns rookie wide receiver Antonio Callaway was "cited for marijuana possession and driving with a suspended license" after being pulled over for a traffic violation Sunday, according to Tony Grossi of ESPN.

Per that report, Callaway was pulled over for failing to yield. Officers then found a small amount of marijuana under the driver's seat, though only enough to warrant a potential minor misdemeanor charge, according to Strongsville police Deputy Chief John Janowski.

Callaway's time at Florida was marked by off-field concerns. According to Ben Axelrod of WKYC.com, he was "accused of sexual assault prior to an investigation in which he was eventually cleared. The 5'11" wideout was also suspended for the entirety of the 2017 season as the result of a credit card scam and also provided a diluted sample during drug testing at the NFL Scouting Combine."

His ability, however, has never been questioned.

"He is super talented. The tape from his sophomore season's really good," a scout told NFL.com's Tom Pelissero in April. "But he is a train wreck when it comes to some of that off-field stuff. Poor decision-making at every turn."

Another scout said Callaway likely would have been a top-20 pick without his off-field transgressions.

After he was selected, general manager John Dorsey noted that the team thoroughly looked into Callaway's past.

"We have done extensive, I mean extensive, background work here," Dorsey said, per the Associated Press. "We've actually gone down to Gainesville. We've actually had people go to certain areas just to find out all about the specifics of the situation and we feel very good about where we are and where he is and where those things, what levels they're at."

"I feel very comfortable making a move like this."

Callaway also said he had turned to Antonio Brown seeking guidance and a mentor, per Chris Wesseling of NFL.com.

He was expected to play a big role for the Browns this season and was listed as a starter on the team's depth chart alongside Jarvis Landry, ahead of Rashard Higgins and Jeff Janis. While that may be subject to change once Josh Gordon returns to the team, it's clear Callaway was expected to be a contributor.

What is less clear now, however, is how his potential legal issues will impact those plans.