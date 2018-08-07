Charles Oakley Pleads No Contest to Disorderly Conduct in Vegas Cheating Incident

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Former NBA star Charles Oakley pleaded no contest to a charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct after being accused of cheating at a Texas Hold 'Em poker event in Las Vegas, TMZ Sports reported Tuesday.

As a result of his plea, Oakley won't serve jail time and will have to pay a $1,000 fine.

According to ESPN, the Nevada Gaming Control Board alleged Oakley "[added] to or [reduced] his wager on a gambling game after the outcome was known."

Citing court documents, TMZ Sports reported Oakley was accused of removing a $100 chip from his bet when he knew he was going to lose a hand. On two occasions, he also allegedly attempted to add chips to his bet when he knew he had a winning hand.

Oakley was initially charged with a felony that carried a maximum prison of six years.