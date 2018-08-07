NFL Training Camp Notes: Andrew Luck Had His Own Doubts–But He's Back

NFL Training Camp Notes: Andrew Luck Had His Own Doubts–But He's BackAugust 7, 2018
NFL training camps are already hitting the home stretch. But as camp hype fades, preseason action gives us plenty to buzz about.
The first week of the preseason is particularly intriguing, as we get to see dozens of rookies in live NFL action for the first time.
While a high-profile rookie class will generate plenty of headlines, a 28-year-old veteran with 70 career starts will make the most important and noteworthy appearance of the 2018 preseason.
On Thursday, Andrew Luck will play in his first game in 19 months. It'll be the first time he's done so with a healthy throwing shoulder since September 2015.
That became even more noteworthy Tuesday, as the Indianapolis Colts franchise quarterback admitted there were times he wasn't sure it would happen.
Luck Had His Doubts
Two days before taking the field for the first time since Jan. 1, 2017, Luck told reporters he had his doubts throughout his lengthy rehab process (via ESPN.com's Mike Wells).
"There were one or two moments where I wondered if I am ever going to be able to do this again. Certainly this (preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday) isn't what I've been working toward the whole time, but sort of in the same vein, it is another step in this journey and one that is sort of about the next one right now. That's really exciting and that's fun."
Wells noted Luck "could play as much as one quarter against the Seahawks depending on how the game is going," but the Colts shouldn't get greedy. Luck reportedly has been tearing it up on the practice field this summer. Thursday is just about easing him back into action.
Luck will break his first meaningful huddle in 585 days. He'll drop back and throw a pass, possibly under pressure. His arm will not fall off.
It'll be proof that he has—as he said—climbed another step in his journey back from surgery to repair a torn labrum in his throwing shoulder.
Luck might light up the Seahawks defense and break Twitter, but all he needs to do Thursday is take some snaps, survey some defensive looks, remain upright and throw a few passes without wincing.
That should be enough to convince skeptics that the three-time Pro Bowler is back, while also terrifying fans of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans.
Josh McCown 'Shows No Signs of Losing the Grip on His Job'
At least one rookie quarterback has started in Week 1 in each of the last 10 NFL seasons, but that streak appears to be in peril this year.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday that No. 3 overall pick Sam Darnold "has a very fair shot" at winning the New York Jets' starting quarterback job for the season opener. One day later, however, SNY's Ralph Vacchiano pumped the brakes on that while praising veteran Jets starter Josh McCown.
"The 39-year-old McCown isn't just the incumbent starter; he's been the best quarterback in training camp and shows no signs of losing the grip on his job," Vacchiano wrote.
McCown no longer has a long-term future in the NFL at his age, but he's coming off a strong season in which he completed 67.3 percent of his passes and posted a 94.5 passer rating. At the moment, he likely gives the Jets a better chance to compete than Darnold, who threw 13 interceptions last year at USC.
Coming off back-to-back five-win seasons, Jets head coach Todd Bowles can't afford to deal with Darnold's growing pains for the entire 2018 season. His bosses are likely becoming impatient, which could be forcing him to preach patience with Darnold.
That's an easy approach while McCown is drawing strong reviews. But if Darnold continues to impress and McCown falters this month, we might start seeing more reports like Schefter's and fewer like Vacchiano's.
McCarron and Peterman Could Both Work with 1st-Teamers Thursday
The Jets aren't the only team exercising patience with a rookie quarterback it selected with a top-10 pick.
Like the Jets, the Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals are paying big money to veteran bridge quarterbacks. It'll be difficult for Baker Mayfield to usurp Tyrod Taylor in Cleveland or for Josh Rosen to supplant Sam Bradford in Arizona.
What about fellow top-10 selection Josh Allen? Despite the fact the Buffalo Bills lack a veteran bridge starter with significant experience, it doesn't look like the Wyoming product has much of a chance to start early this season.
The Bills aren't ready to say who their first-team quarterback will be when they open the preseason Thursday against the Carolina Panthers, but Allen isn't even being considered.
According to WKBW's Joe Buscaglia, Bills head coach Sean McDermott stated Tuesday that it's possible both AJ McCarron and Nathan Peterman receive first-team reps Thursday night.
As for Allen, McDermott said the Bills are taking a "calculated" approach to his pace, adding that they aren't "rushing this," per Buscaglia. That makes plenty of sense, as the Wyoming product is less developed than a typical blue-chip first-round quarterback.
He'll need time, but there still should be plenty of intrigue surrounding Buffalo's quarterback competition as McCarron and Peterman battle it out over the coming weeks.
Don't Assume Dez Will Land in Cleveland
When the Browns traded wide receiver Corey Coleman to the Bills on Sunday, it appeared as though they were perhaps paving the way for a deal with free agent Dez Bryant. On Monday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the Browns were still interested in the three-time Pro Bowler.
But on Tuesday, ESPN's Josina Anderson tweeted that the Coleman trade "was not specifically done to clear space" for Bryant. She added the Browns are under the impression "that Bryant is not seriously interested in coming to Cleveland."
Bryant seemed to express his willingness to join the Browns on Monday, when he commented on an Instagram post featuring a photoshopped image of him in a Browns uniform. The comment from his account said, "I don't look bad in that browns uniform."
Bryant may just like the colors brown, orange and white, so he might not be hinting that he's open to play in Cleveland. However, it's far more likely that both sides are posturing at the moment and that Bryant would sign with the Browns if the price is right.
Most players who are still free agents on August 7 have to be beggars, not choosers. Bryant might not have the luxury of being picky, especially if the Browns are confident Josh Gordon can complement top target Jarvis Landry in their offense.
Corey Coleman's Potential Replacement Cited for Marijuana Possession
The last sentence above originally included both Josh Gordon and Antonio Callaway, but it's hard to imagine the Browns are feeling overly confident in the latter right about now.
According to ESPN Cleveland's Tony Grossi, the rookie fourth-round pick was cited for marijuana possession and driving with a suspended license Sunday, one day before he was promoted to the starting offense with Coleman gone and Gordon dealing with health issues.
Off-field problems forced the former Florida star to miss his 2017 college season, and he also tested positive for marijuana at the combine in February. That's largely why he dropped to the fourth round of the draft even though he stood out during his first two campaigns in the best conference in college football.
The Browns gambled on Callaway getting back on track in the NFL, but this is a nightmare start. Between Coleman's departure, Gordon's absence and the lack of a deal with Bryant, one can't help but wonder if this will be yet another embarrassing episode for the Browns.
Coleman Debuts in Buffalo, Where He's 'Ready to Rock'
Meanwhile, Coleman completed his 200-mile trip across the shores of Lake Erie in time to make his practice debut with the Bills, who gave up only a 2020 seventh-round pick in exchange for the 2016 first-round pick's services.
The terms of that trade don't reflect well on Coleman, but he does at least sound as though he's inspired.
"New opportunity, fresh start," Coleman said after his first practice with the Bills, according to ESPN.com's Mike Rodak. "Everyday I wake up I feel like I got something to prove. It's a huge opportunity for me and I'm blessed to be here. I'm ready to rock with Buffalo Bills."
Coleman caught only 42.7 percent of the passes thrown his way during his first two NFL campaigns, the second-lowest mark of any receiver targeted 100 or more times during that span. On Monday, Andy Benoit of Sports Illustrated tweeted that the Browns coaches "privately lamented" how little he knew about playing wide receiver, with some apparently blaming Baylor's simplified system from the Art Briles era.
But the Bills have little to lose and plenty of room in a receiving corps that lacks depth. They're swinging the bat with a $3.5 million commitment over the next two years, which makes sense considering what Coleman did in the Big 12 a few years ago.
We'll soon see if Coleman can turn this move into yet another Browns mistake.
For Now, Devontae Booker Is the Top Dog in the Denver Backfield
Fantasy football owners hunting for this year's breakout running backs should be looking closely at the Denver Broncos.
Denver's offense should be more balanced with quarterback Case Keenum on board, as he was the seventh-highest-rated passer in the league last season as a member of the Minnesota Vikings. With veteran tailback C.J. Anderson gone, several talented young players are fighting for the top spot in that offensive backfield.
The team's initial depth chart listed 2016 fourth-round pick Devontae Booker in the top spot at that position, followed by rookie third-rounder Royce Freeman and sophomore sixth-rounder De'Angelo Henderson, per Troy Renck of Denver7. But that competition is far from being settled.
Booker has averaged only 3.6 yards per carry through his first two pro campaigns, while Henderson was a non-factor in 2017. Freeman has a higher ceiling than both of those guys, and he's NFL-ready coming off a four-year run at Oregon in which he scored 64 touchdowns.
This could wind up being a committee backfield, but Freeman may also get comfortable and take the reins. For now, Booker is in the lead.
We'll see if that changes when the Broncos host the Vikings on Saturday.
Joey Bosa Provides a Scare
Already without key young players Hunter Henry and Jason Verrett, the seemingly cursed Los Angeles Chargers suffered a scare Tuesday when defensive end Joey Bosa departed practice with a left foot injury, according to ESPN.com's Eric Williams.
A source told Schefter that Bosa is "fine" and that the injury is "nothing serious," but Chargers fans likely won't feel comfortable until they see the 23-year-old back on the practice field.
An injury like this ordinarily wouldn't warrant a blurb here, at least on the day it happened. But because the Chargers can't catch a break and Bosa is a prime candidate for Defensive Player of the Year entering his third season, his hopefully minor injury takes priority over those plaguing guys like Nick Foles (muscle spasms), Dion Jordan (shin) and Taylor Gabriel (foot).
It'll be something to monitor closely between now and the Bolts' first preseason game Saturday in Arizona.