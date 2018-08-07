NFL Training Camp Notes: Andrew Luck Had His Own Doubts–But He's Back

1 of 8

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Two days before taking the field for the first time since Jan. 1, 2017, Luck told reporters he had his doubts throughout his lengthy rehab process (via ESPN.com's Mike Wells).

"There were one or two moments where I wondered if I am ever going to be able to do this again. Certainly this (preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday) isn't what I've been working toward the whole time, but sort of in the same vein, it is another step in this journey and one that is sort of about the next one right now. That's really exciting and that's fun."

Wells noted Luck "could play as much as one quarter against the Seahawks depending on how the game is going," but the Colts shouldn't get greedy. Luck reportedly has been tearing it up on the practice field this summer. Thursday is just about easing him back into action.

Luck will break his first meaningful huddle in 585 days. He'll drop back and throw a pass, possibly under pressure. His arm will not fall off.

It'll be proof that he has—as he said—climbed another step in his journey back from surgery to repair a torn labrum in his throwing shoulder.

Luck might light up the Seahawks defense and break Twitter, but all he needs to do Thursday is take some snaps, survey some defensive looks, remain upright and throw a few passes without wincing.

That should be enough to convince skeptics that the three-time Pro Bowler is back, while also terrifying fans of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans.