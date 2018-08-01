NFL Training Camp Notes: Who Is Tom Brady Going to Throw To?

1 of 8

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Brandin Cooks led all New England Patriots wide receivers last season with 65 catches, 1,082 yards and seven touchdowns. He is now a member of the Los Angeles Rams.

Danny Amendola ranked second to Cooks at that position with 61 receptions and 659 yards. He is now a member of the Miami Dolphins.

Julian Edelman was the team's top receiver in 2016. He missed the entire 2017 season due to a torn ACL and is now facing a four-game suspension to start the 2018 season.

Malcolm Mitchell ranked third among New England wideouts with 32 catches for 401 yards in a promising 2016 season. He remains sidelined indefinitely as a result of a lingering knee injury.

Kenny Britt is a former 1,000-yard receiver who remains on the right side of 30 and was a first-round pick in 2009. He remains out with a hamstring injury.

On Wednesday, Jordan Matthews' chances of becoming another successful New England reclamation project went kaput. Per ESPN's Field Yates, New England placed the 2014 second-round pick on injured reserve just days after he suffered a hamstring injury that NFL Network's Ian Rapoport described as "significant."

The Patriots are running out of established, healthy, non-suspended receivers for quarterback Tom Brady to throw to. They worked out veteran Eric Decker on Monday, according to Yates, and this development with Matthews might make them even more desperate now than they were then.

As good as Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski are, the Patriots can't afford to enter the regular season with Cordarrelle Patterson, Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett and Paul Turner serving as their top four wideouts.