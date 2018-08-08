Designing the Perfect UFC Pay-Per-View Event

0 of 6

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

UFC fans are in the midst of a remarkable week.

First, the promotion booked a scorcher in Nate Diaz vs. Dustin Poirier for November. Shortly after revealing that bout (perhaps too shortly), the UFC announced Conor McGregor will also return to action later this year, as he's booked for an October tilt with lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov.

That's going to make for a fun fall. It got us to thinking, though: What if we could wave a magic wand and assemble the greatest card in history?

Let's do just that.

We'll plan for a five-fight main card and account for stakes, excitement potential and fan popularity. We've also listed a few undercard ideas as well.

No need to worry about existing matchups on the books or any of the other pesky barriers of reality. However, the following matchups only include active fighters.