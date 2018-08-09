Bernard Completes Transfer to Everton from Shakhtar Donetsk on 4-Year Contract

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistAugust 9, 2018

ROME, ITALY - MARCH 13: Bernard of Shakhtar Donetsk is challenged by Cengiz Under of AS Roma during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Second Leg match between AS Roma and Shakhtar Donetsk at Stadio Olimpico on March 13, 2018 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images)
Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Everton secured the signing of former Shakhtar Donetsk winger Bernard on Thursday, with the Brazilian penning a four-year contract at Goodison Park.

The Toffees confirmed the capture via their Twitter account:

Bernard, 25, left Shakhtar when his contract expired at the end of 2018-19, so Everton have snapped him up for free.

Per Andy Hunter in the Guardian, they also beat a host of other European clubs to his signature as West Ham United, Chelsea, AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur were all interested. 

Bernard is a 14-time Brazil international and will add even further flair to an already exciting attacking line at Everton under manager Marco Silva.

His preferred position is on the left flank, but he can also operate on the right wing or as a No. 10.

He is the second Brazilian attacker signed by Everton this summer following their £35 million capture of Richarlison on July 24.

Everton fans will doubtless be eager to see both Bernard and Richarlison in the side when the Toffees kick off their 2018-19 Premier League campaign against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.     

