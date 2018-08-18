The Velveteen Dream Beats EC3 at WWE NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4

Credit: WWE.com

The Velveteen Dream bounced back from a loss at NXT's previous live special with a win over EC3 at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 on Saturday.

Dream delivered a Dream Valley Driver to EC3 on the edge of the ring apron and followed up with an elbow drop from the top rope:

Velveteen Dream has made a habit of wearing eye-catching tights for NXT's biggest shows, and there was no subtlety in the message he wanted to get across Saturday night:

The unexpected feud between EC3 and Dream was borne from an incident that occurred on the second day of the United Kingdom Championship Tournament.

In an undercard tag team match, the two men joined forces to take on Aleister Black and Ricochet, but Dream walked out in the middle of the bout, which left EC3 to take the loss.

Since that incident, EC3 and Dream have been a constant presence around each other and have taken every opportunity to talk trash.

Their rivalry is a unique one in that both Superstars were technically heels at the time it started, although they consistently receive positive reactions from the crowd.

Velveteen Dream has been on a steady ascent over the past year because of his combination of charisma, commitment to his character and in-ring acumen.

He is coming off a highly entertaining feud with Ricochet that culminated in a fantastic match at NXT TakeOver: Chicago 2 in June.

For EC3, Saturday's bout represented the most significant spotlight he has performed under since making his NXT return in January.

After a successful run in Impact Wrestling, EC3 appeared in the crowd during NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia in January, and he quickly became a key part of the yellow brand.

Although he was part of the ladder match to crown the first NXT North American champion at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans, his first singles match on an NXT pay-per-view took place Saturday.

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 represented a huge opportunity for both EC3 and Velveteen Dream since a victory stood to push either Superstar up the ranks.

While the main event scene is currently occupied, a win over EC3 could put Dream in position to challenge for the North American title in the near future.

