5 Potential Finishes for Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam 2018

5 Potential Finishes for Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam 2018August 11, 2018
At WWE SummerSlam 2018, Roman Reigns will once again clash with Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship.
Sadly, there isn't much intrigue about what the match will be like, as they've had so many together that we are already familiar with the pattern of Superman punch, German suplex, spear, F5 and repeat with punches interspersed.
The repetitiveness has destroyed all of the mystique save for the actual ending, which only holds value because it's the one unknown that will have any actual meaning.
As it stands, there appears to be five possible ways it can conclude, so it's just a matter of trying to look ahead and predict which particular finish WWE will opt to go with.
Since that is the most important element, let's examine what those potential outcomes are and break down how each one of them may go down.
Brock Lesnar Retains the Universal Championship
If history has shown us anything, it's that WWE will choose to protect Lesnar in almost every single situation possible.
He's been consistently booked as unstoppable in virtually every single situation for the entirety of his run, so the smart bet is always to go with him as the victor.
In particular, his matches with Reigns have trended this way. Out of five personal encounters, only twice has Lesnar not come out on top, but even in those circumstances, he wasn't the one taking the pin.
At WrestleMania 31, Reigns was pinned by Seth Rollins, and at Fastlane 2016, Reigns pinned Dean Ambrose. Both times, Lesnar lost a Triple Threat but wasn't the true loser.
The other three times saw Lesnar pin Reigns twice and then win a cage match against him.
By that rationale, he has the better track record and will probably be victorious yet again, pinning Reigns to retain the Universal Championship.
However, if WWE is stubborn enough to want to do this match again down the line, Lesnar may retain the title through disqualification or count-out just to rub it in everyone's faces that this isn't over.
If Lesnar is sticking around WWE, it's hard to imagine the people who call the shots would suddenly decide that they're not going to prioritize him as being above everyone else when that's been the rule for several years, so don't be shocked if the belt is still in his possession after this match.
Roman Reigns Wins the Universal Championship
On the other hand, Reigns may finally actually slay the dragon and win the Universal Championship—something that should have happened either at WrestleMania 31, SummerSlam 2017, WrestleMania 34 or the Greatest Royal Rumble.
If we hold back on the arguments that will ensue when talking about how this was dragged out for so long and how Reigns may not be the best choice for champion, once we ignore that, it makes sense for him to win the title.
At least in the context of this feud, if Lesnar always wins and Reigns never manages to get the upper-hand, there's no actual story being told and this has all been an exercise in futility.
WWE storylines have issues and aren't always logical, but this isn't how the company typically likes to operate. Normally, there's some goal in mind and the goal for this has clearly been to position Reigns as the top guy.
He can't be the top guy if he never beats Lesnar to ascend the throne, meaning he has to eventually win the title and now is better late than never.
Sure, he'll be met with a chorus of boos and the pay-per-view will end on a sour note, but it would be even worse if Lesnar just retained as he always does, so at least this would be some progression to move past this feud.
If Reigns wins, he can either do so by sheer will and with a powerful enough spear to take down The Beast Incarnate, or he could win with some help from Paul Heyman, now that they've teased the split between he and Lesnar.
A heel turn for Reigns to join with Heyman could be the best way to end this event in a way that gets people talking in a positive sense, looking forward to the next night's Raw, rather than just being upset like what happened at WrestleMania.
Braun Strowman Wins the Universal Championship
With the Money in the Bank briefcase still in play, we may see someone other than Lesnar or Reigns walking out with the Universal Championship.
Currently, the case is held by Braun Strowman, who is perhaps the most terrifying person to hold that power in his hands.
On any normal night, the only thing stopping this mountain of a man from becoming the top dog is the writers actively deciding not to pull the trigger, but this could be his night.
Strowman has taken both Lesnar and Reigns to the limit and is one of the only people with the physical presence and popularity to walk into that match, beat them both and leave as a credible champion that the crowd will accept.
He may not even have to do that much work, either, as he can cash in after Lesnar and Reigns have finished their fight, capitalizing on the weakened champion.
A fresh Strowman with a guaranteed title shot at any point is a nightmare for anyone holding the belt, but a dream for WWE, as he's beloved by the crowd and would actually be cheered, which won't happen for Lesnar or Reigns.
For the most part, this boils down to a decision the creative team needs to make about how they want the pay-per-view to end. Either the fans are upset with Lesnar or Reigns, or Strowman pulls a Seth Rollins and swoops in to save the day.
Kevin Owens Wins the Universal Championship
The most confusing and hardest road to navigate for the finish of this match is actually one that people shouldn't be ruling out, as it may very well be how things play out, which is for Kevin Owens to leave as champion.
First, he would have to win his match against Strowman in order to obtain the Money in the Bank briefcase. This can be done by pinfall, submission, disqualification or count-out and it doesn't matter how, but for extra zing, it should be one of the latter two options.
Then, Lesnar and Reigns should ideally take the fight to each other like two titans who don't care if they destroy the world around them, but with The Big Dog coming out as the victor.
Technically, he's the babyface of the match, despite the mixed responses from the WWE Universe, so this would give him a minimal amount of closure to his feud with Lesnar and would leave him vulnerable.
Like a vulture picks at a dying carcass, Owens would then enter the fray, get a quick pin on the beaten champion and steal the title for himself.
The promotional material for Hell in a Cell has advertised Owens vs. Reigns, which could be a spoiler for this being exactly how SummerSlam is booked, as Reigns would surely seek vengeance for having his title taken away from him in that way.
Due to the automatic rematch clause concept, he would be entitled to fighting Owens for a chance to win it back and the feud would instantly be personal due to the theft angle.
If Owens beats Strowman, prepare yourself for the event ending with him being crowned as the new champion.
The Match Ends in a No-Contest or Draw
The final possible outcome is actually no real finish at all, as this match could end in some sort of draw.
Lesnar and Reigns can both be counted out, disqualified, taken out of commission by someone else or by each other and carted off on stretchers, or anything else that results in a no-contest.
It would be a horrible way to end one of the biggest shows of the year, but there's nothing stating that this has to be the main event of the entire pay-per-view, particularly with Ronda Rousey competing on the show.
If WWE books this match earlier in the night than the final segment, there is a chance this has some sort of screwy ending to it that effectively does nothing but tell the audience to wait even longer to see any resolution to it.
There's no doubt this would be one of the most infuriating things WWE has ever done, as this feud has gone on for multiple years and has outlived its welcome, but for some reason, the powers that be keep going back to the well and may follow suit yet again.
We've already seen this mentality of non-finishes being utilized quite a bit this year with Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles, the confusing fiasco of who escaped the cage first at the Greatest Royal Rumble and other matches, so this booking strategy has clearly been on someone's mind on the creative team.
Hopefully, that person won't be calling the shots here, and there will be some actual finish that is embraced by the majority of the WWE Universe, rather than being something that splits the fan base and upsets a lot of people, or a non-finish that unites the audience by making everybody angry.
