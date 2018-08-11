5 Potential Finishes for Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam 2018

2 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

On the other hand, Reigns may finally actually slay the dragon and win the Universal Championship—something that should have happened either at WrestleMania 31, SummerSlam 2017, WrestleMania 34 or the Greatest Royal Rumble.

If we hold back on the arguments that will ensue when talking about how this was dragged out for so long and how Reigns may not be the best choice for champion, once we ignore that, it makes sense for him to win the title.

At least in the context of this feud, if Lesnar always wins and Reigns never manages to get the upper-hand, there's no actual story being told and this has all been an exercise in futility.

WWE storylines have issues and aren't always logical, but this isn't how the company typically likes to operate. Normally, there's some goal in mind and the goal for this has clearly been to position Reigns as the top guy.

He can't be the top guy if he never beats Lesnar to ascend the throne, meaning he has to eventually win the title and now is better late than never.

Sure, he'll be met with a chorus of boos and the pay-per-view will end on a sour note, but it would be even worse if Lesnar just retained as he always does, so at least this would be some progression to move past this feud.

If Reigns wins, he can either do so by sheer will and with a powerful enough spear to take down The Beast Incarnate, or he could win with some help from Paul Heyman, now that they've teased the split between he and Lesnar.

A heel turn for Reigns to join with Heyman could be the best way to end this event in a way that gets people talking in a positive sense, looking forward to the next night's Raw, rather than just being upset like what happened at WrestleMania.