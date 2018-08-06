RB Jeremy Langford Signs Dolphins Contract After Stints with Ravens, Jets in '17

Nam Huh/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins announced the signing of running back Jeremy Langford on Monday.

Langford, 26, spent time on the practice squads of the Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets last season. He spent his first two years with the Chicago Bears, rushing for 737 yards and 10 touchdowns in 28 games.

Kenyan Drake and Frank Gore were listed as the co-starters in the team's first depth chart Monday, and they are expected to receive the bulk of the carries this season.

Drake was solid down the stretch for the Dolphins last season, rushing for 75 or more yards in four of the team's last five games. Gore is Mr. Steady, even at 35, and has rushed for at least 850 yards in 12 straight years.

Kalen Ballage, meanwhile, was a fourth-round pick this season out of Arizona State and will be given ample opportunities to impress.

For Langford to ultimately make the roster, he'll need to outshine players like Senorise Perry and Brandon Radcliff. Even then, he'll only be considered if the Dolphins choose to roster four running backs (or if one of the team's top three options suffers a major injury). It seems more likely he'll be vying for a spot on the team's practice squad.

His one advantage is his familiarity with head coach Adam Gase, who was Chicago's offensive coordinator in 2015. But more than likely, Langford won't factor into Miami's plans in a major way this season.