PGA Championship 2018: Start Time, Live Stream, TV Schedule, Odds and Picks

Projecting the final major champion of the golf season won't be easy.

It makes perfect sense if you switch between a collection of favored golfers, including Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth before settling on your final pick.

And if any of the top golfers in the world don't tickle your fancy, Tiger Woods looms as a contender after a strong performance at The Open.

Regardless of who ends up as your PGA Championship pick, we're expected to see a competitive finish to the season's final major.

Below is a look at who the oddsmakers favor and players who have a high chance of leaving Bellerive Country Club with the Wanamaker Trophy.

2018 PGA Championship Info

Dates: August 9-12

Start Times: 6:50 a.m. ET Thursday and Friday, TBD Saturday and Sunday

TV Schedule: Thursday and Friday (2-8 p.m. ET, TNT); Saturday and Sunday (11 a.m.-2 p.m. ET, TNT; 2-7 p.m. ET CBS)

Live Stream: Featured group coverage on PGA.com and PGA Championship Live app

Odds (via OddsShark)

Dustin Johnson (+800; bet $100 to win $800)

Rory McIlroy (+1200)

Justin Thomas (+1400)

Jordan Spieth (+2000)

Brooks Koepka (+2000)

Jason Day (+2000)

Rickie Fowler (+2200)

Justin Rose (+2200)

Jon Rahm (+2500)

Tiger Woods (+2800)

Tommy Fleetwood (+2800)

Picks

Justin Thomas

The defending PGA champion enters Bellerive in the middle of an impressive two-year stretch.

With his victory Sunday at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, Justin Thomas moved his win total over the last two years to eight, which is the most of any competitor during that span, per ESPN Stats and Info:

Thomas won't have an easy task on his hands in St. Louis, as he's looking to become the first repeat winner of the PGA Championship since Woods in 2006 and 2007.

The 25-year-old enters with plenty of motivation as well, as he hasn't performed at his best in the season's first three majors.

Before missing the cut at The Open, Thomas tied for 17th at The Masters and finished in a tie for 25th at the U.S. Open.

In between The Masters and U.S. Open, Thomas produced a decent stretch of golf capped by an eighth-place mark at The Memorial, but he dropped off a bit after his failure to qualify for Saturday and Sunday at Carnoustie.

Thomas' win at Firestone was the perfect remedy for his struggles at The Open, and it gives him a confidence boost ahead of an important two months of golf.

In addition to performing well at the PGA Championship, Thomas is in search of the FedEx Cup title and a strong showing in September's Ryder Cup.

Tiger Woods

Tigermania is ready to sweep St. Louis over the course of four days.

Woods captivated even the most casual of golf fans with his run toward the top of the leaderboard at The Open, which led to a tie for sixth place.

Before his strong performance at Carnoustie, Woods tied for fourth at the Quicken Loans National, setting up the potential for more success to close the PGA Tour season.

Since his first-round 78 at the U.S. Open, the four-time PGA Championship winner recorded a 73 or better in 13 rounds.

With six of those 13 rounds coming in the 60s, Woods displayed enough consistency to make us believe he can contend in the season's final major.

While Woods is going to face stiff competition from Thomas, Dustin Johnson and many others, no one has the experience in majors like he does, which could play to his advantage if he's in contention Sunday.

Even if Woods fails to capture his first major title since the 2008 U.S. Open, an impressive showing at Bellerive could lead to more faith in the 42-year-old, who could end up playing a major role at the Ryder Cup.

