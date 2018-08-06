Dez Bryant Rumors: Browns Still Interested in Signing Ex-Cowboys WR

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns remain interested in signing free-agent wide receiver Dez Bryant with the start of the 2018 regular season one month away.

"He's had a bunch of discussions with the Browns," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Monday. "There still is interest from Cleveland, but as far as Dez pulling the trigger, taking a visit and maybe more, there's a little bit of a holding pattern."

General manager John Dorsey confirmed last month the Browns had held internal discussions about bringing Bryant aboard.

Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot later reported the two sides "had initial conversations," but there haven't been indications to this point that talks have intensified.



If Bryant ultimately winds up in Cleveland, he would address a pressing need since Josh Gordon is away from the team to address personal issues and Corey Coleman was traded to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a 2020 seventh-round pick on Monday.

Without those two, the Browns' receiving corps figures to feature Jarvis Landry, rookie Antonio Callaway, tight end David Njoku and veteran Jeff Janis.

Bryant, 29, finished last season with 69 catches for 838 yards and six touchdowns.