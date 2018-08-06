Little League World Series Regionals 2018: Monday Scores and Bracket Results

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Action in the 2018 Little League World Series regionals continued Monday, with the Southeast and Southwest regionals inching toward their conclusions.

The Southeast and Southwest will conclude Wednesday, with the other six regional events wrapping up Saturday.

The schedules and standings for the regionals are available on Little League Baseball's official site, and fans can view the full tournament bracket as well.

Here's a look at the results from a busy day across the country.

Little League World Series Regional Results

Great Lakes

Michigan def. Wisconsin, 12-2

Indiana def. Ohio 8-5

Mid-Atlantic

New York def. Pennsylvania, 7-0

New Jersey def. Maryland, 6-2

Midwest

Minnesota def. Kansas, 11-1

Iowa vs. North Dakota, 7 p.m. ET

New England

Rhode Island def. Connecticut, 10-0

Maine vs. Massachusetts, 7 p.m. ET

Northwest

Montana def. Alaska, 11-0

Idaho vs. Wyoming, 10 p.m. ET

Southeast

Virginia def. West Virginia, 7-4

Georgia vs. Alabama, 7 p.m. ET

Southwest

New Mexico vs. Louisiana, 5 p.m. ET

Oklahoma vs. Texas East, 9 p.m. ET

West

Hawaii def. Utah, 8-2

Southern California vs. Nevada, 7:30 p.m. ET

Regional Recaps

Great Lakes

Offense wasn't a problem for Michigan on Monday as it cruised past Wisconsin for a 12-2 win.

After two innings, Michigan was already up 7-2. Ryan Knaebel hit an RBI double and Brennan Hill stepped to the plate next and hammered a two-run homer over the right-field fence. Reggie Sharpe hit a two-run home run in the second before Michigan tacked on two more runs.

Hill was a little shaky on the mound for Michigan to start the game, but the pair of Chase Mazey and Preston Barr were excellent over the final 4.1 innings. They held Wisconsin hitless and struck out eight batters.

Ohio squandered a 3-1 lead en route to an 8-5 defeat to Indiana.

Indiana turned the game on its head with a five-run third inning. Landon Gum tied the game at three with a two-run single, and a run-scoring single by Brian Wall gave the team a 4-3 advantage. Two more runs came home on an error by Ohio's Charlie Oakleaf.

Mid-Atlantic

Pennsylvania had no answer for the duo of Gregory Bruno and Derek Mendez as New York picked up a 7-0 win.

Bruno got the start and went five innings and surrendered two hits and three walks. He also struck out 11. Mendez needed 25 pitches to record the final three outs but got through the inning while preserving the shutout.

Bruno was also credited with three RBI despite going 0-for-1 at the plate. He hit a sacrifice fly in the second, grounded into a fielder's choice in the fourth and walked in the fifth to bring home three runs for Michigan.

Midwest

Minnesota blew out Kansas 11-1 over four innings.

Mason Hoheisel hit a grand slam in the first inning to put Minnesota ahead 4-0. Max Hoheisel stepped up in the second and made it an 8-1 game with a two-out two-run double, capping off a four-run second inning.

Minnesota added three more runs in the third to bring the mercy rule into effect. Parker Johnston led off the fourth with a single for Kansas, but Luke Dehnicke set the next three batters down in order to seal the victory.

New England

Rhode Island dropped 10 runs on Vermont in a five-inning win.

The top half of the order did most of the damage for Rhode Island. Tyler Simon, Tommy Turner, Jake Mather and Logan Lama combined to go 8-for-13 with five RBI and six runs scored.

Sam Fuentes delivered plenty of pop out of the No. 8 spot as well. He doubled home Paulie Manfredo in the third inning and drove in two more runs with a single in the fourth.

Mather recorded all but one of the 15 outs needed to earn the victory. He struck out eight and allowed three hits over 4.2 innings.

Northwest

Montana turned what had been a close game into a blowout as it beat Alaska 11-0.

Seven of Montana's runs came in the sixth inning. The team did a great job of manufacturing offense, registering six hits and drawing two walks over the inning.

Based on how well Carson Jenkins was pitching, a four-run lead would've more than sufficed before Montana exploded in the final frame. Jenkins pitched 5.2 innings, striking out seven. Cooper Freitag came on to get the last two outs.

Southeast

A late comeback attempt wasn't enough for West Virginia to avoid a 7-4 defeat at the hands of Virginia.

West Virginia trailed 7-1 entering the sixth inning. Cooper Cummings made it a five-run game with an RBI single, and Jack Eastone drove home two more runs with a single. A walk to Aden McCormill loaded the bases with two outs. Jordan Hicks represented the go-ahead run, but he grounded out on a full count to end the game.

West Virginia was its own worst enemy, as only three of Virginia's seven runs were earned. West Virginia committed three errors as a team.

West

Aukai Kea held Utah in check as Hawaii notched an 8-2 win in the West regional.

The Hawaiian starter went 5.1 innings, striking out 10 and allowing two runs on two hits. With his pitch count reaching 86, Kea made way for Jace Souza. Souza gave up an RBI single to Blake Watson and walked Braxton Yates but then struck out Boston Vest and Trace Franco to end the game.

Sean Yamaguchi was the star offensive performer for Hawaii. He was 3-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored. His two-run homer in the second inning put Hawaii ahead 4-1, and the team didn't look back from there.