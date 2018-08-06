Mateo Kovacic Reportedly Refuses to Train with Real Madrid Amid Exit Rumours

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistAugust 6, 2018

MADRID, SPAIN - APRIL 28: Mateo Kovacic of Real Madrid looks on during the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Leganes at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 28, 2018 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic has reportedly decided not to train with the team until he has clarity over his future.

According to Juan Ignacio Garcia-Ochoa of Marca, the Croatian midfielder is unhappy at Madrid's reluctance to let him leave, having previously made it known this summer that he wants a new challenge.

"The player has spoken to the Spanish giants several times and even met with coach Julen Lopetegui to discuss his exit, but nothing has changed," said Garcia-Ochoa. "Madrid have declared him non-transferable and for now, they have not given him the slightest hope for a way out. Therefore, the tension between player and club continues."

Despite Madrid's determination to keep hold of Kovacic, in the report it's said that the playmaker is ready to do "anything possible" to achieve a move.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

 

Related

    Everton Beat Chelsea to Shakhtar Star Bernard

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Everton Beat Chelsea to Shakhtar Star Bernard

    Simon Jones for MailOnline
    via Mail Online

    'A Bit of Messi AND Ronaldo' — Wolves Target Traore Is Hyped

    World Football logo
    World Football

    'A Bit of Messi AND Ronaldo' — Wolves Target Traore Is Hyped

    via birminghammail

    Wolves Break Record for Boro's £18M Traore

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Wolves Break Record for Boro's £18M Traore

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    Report: Courtois ‘Goes AWOL’ to Force Chelsea Exit

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Courtois ‘Goes AWOL’ to Force Chelsea Exit

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report