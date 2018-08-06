Mateo Kovacic Reportedly Refuses to Train with Real Madrid Amid Exit Rumours

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic has reportedly decided not to train with the team until he has clarity over his future.

According to Juan Ignacio Garcia-Ochoa of Marca, the Croatian midfielder is unhappy at Madrid's reluctance to let him leave, having previously made it known this summer that he wants a new challenge.

"The player has spoken to the Spanish giants several times and even met with coach Julen Lopetegui to discuss his exit, but nothing has changed," said Garcia-Ochoa. "Madrid have declared him non-transferable and for now, they have not given him the slightest hope for a way out. Therefore, the tension between player and club continues."

Despite Madrid's determination to keep hold of Kovacic, in the report it's said that the playmaker is ready to do "anything possible" to achieve a move.