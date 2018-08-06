Marcus, Markieff Morris Reportedly Sign with LeBron James' Agent Rich Paul

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Marcus and Markieff Morris have reportedly agreed to sign with Rich Paul's Klutch Sports Agency.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reported the news. The Morris twins are set to become unrestricted free agents next summer. The pair negotiated four-year contract extensions with the Phoenix Suns in 2014, but Marcus was traded to the Detroit Pistons in 2015 then the Boston Celtics before last season, while Markieff was sent to the Washington Wizards during the 2015-16 campaign.

Paul is the agent of Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.

Both brothers have emerged as solid NBA players. Marcus Morris averaged 13.6 points and 5.4 rebounds last season for the Celtics, and he scored in double figures in six of the seven Eastern Conference Finals games Boston played against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Markieff Morris averaged 11.5 points and 5.6 rebounds in 2017-18. Once viewed as the lesser of the two brothers, it's Marcus who has arguably emerged as the better NBA player. He's more versatile offensively, particularly with his ability to stretch the floor, and the brothers both play a brand of tough basketball that has them jawing with opponents on the regular.

The summer could give the notoriously close pair a chance to be teammates again, should a team be willing to reunite them.

Signing the Morris twins now brings Paul's client list to over 20, including names like James, John Wall and Ben Simmons.