NFL Training Camp Notes: Baker Mayfield Silencing the Haters and More

1 of 10

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns' decision to draft Baker Mayfield with the No. 1 overall pick in April was met with derision in some circles. The brash Heisman Trophy winner wasn't as tall as Josh Allen, critics said. Or as polished as Josh Rosen.

But if early returns from Berea, Ohio, are any indication, Mayfield is demonstrating the same thing in the pros he did when he walked on at Oklahoma. Though he's short by NFL quarterback standards and a bit unorthodox, he can play nevertheless.

"The Browns have been floored by Mayfield so far," Benjamin Allbright of Mile High Sports Radio tweeted. "Well ahead of where they thought he'd be."

At the end of July, head coach Hue Jackson said his young quarterback has consistently impressed.

"Baker Mayfield has been everything I thought a quarterback should be for our organization thus far," Jackson told reporters. "He's doing the things that we want him to do the way we want him to do it, and he's exceeding those things. Because he's putting in the time. He doesn't have a pride or [arrogance] any kind of way."

Mayfield will see his first game action Thursday against the New York Giants. If he shows out well there, the hype will build. So will calls for Mayfield to start Week 1.

But there's a catch…