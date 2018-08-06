Terrell Owens Works out for CFL's Saskatchewan Team, 'I Know I'm Truly Blessed'

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Terrell Owens held his own Hall of Fame induction ceremony Saturday. Then, a day later, he continued his attempt at a comeback.

Owens was among a group of players who worked out Sunday in Tennessee for Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach and general manager Chris Jones.

"I know I'm truly blessed and I can still play the game," Owens said, per Stephen Hargis of the Times Free Press. "What I did out there today is just a small little snippet of what I can do. I just appreciate Coach for the opportunity. I guess he wanted to assess and see where I am physically.

"It's key when you're trying out to put your best foot forward, and I'm very pleased with what they saw and what I did out there. To be inducted into the Hall of Fame and come back and play, why not me? I know I can do it; it's just a matter of someone giving me the opportunity."

Owens, 44, hasn't played football since the Seattle Seahawks released him in the 2012 preseason. He has been hinting at a possible comeback since 2015 and was part of the American Flag Football League launch last year.

The Edmonton Eskimos of the CFL added Owens to their negotiation list in June before dropping him last month.

"I wanted to see him run a lot of different routes and work him out for a while to test his stamina," Jones said. "I know he can still fly on the track, but I wanted to see if he could consistently run his routes or if he got tired. I have tryouts whenever it's possible so that former college and pro athletes have the chance to prove themselves and see if they can improve our team. But I've never been faced with anything like this. I mean, he's 44 years old but still runs a 4.4-second 40."

Owens posted a video of him running a 4.43-second time in the 40-yard dash in June. That time would have ranked tied for sixth at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine.