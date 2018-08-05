Little League World Series Regionals 2018: Sunday Scores and Bracket Results

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

With play in the Southeast and Southwest regionals already underway, Sunday will see the six remaining 2018 Little League World Series regionals begin on the road to Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The Southeast and Southwest regionals will wrap up Wednesday, with the other six concluding Saturday. By the time all is said and done, eight regional champions will be left standing, and each squad will be hopeful of ending what has been a string of dominance from the international half of the bracket.

Since 2010, only twice has the U.S. champion gone on to win the Little League World Series.

The schedules and standings for the regionals are available on Little League Baseball's official site, and fans can view the full tournament bracket as well.

Here's a look at how Sunday unfolded.

Little League Regional Results

Great Lakes

Illinois vs. Michigan, 4 p.m. ET

Indiana vs. Kentucky, 8 p.m. ET

Mid-Atlantic

New York def. Washington, D.C., 10-2

Maryland vs. Delaware, 4 p.m. ET

Midwest

Minnesota def. Missouri, 4-0

North Dakota def. Nebraska, 15-1

New England

Rhode Island def. Connecticut, 10-0

Massachusetts vs. New Hampshire, 7 p.m. ET

Northwest

Alaska def. Oregon, 2-1

Washington vs. Idaho, 7 p.m. ET

Southeast

West Virginia def. South Carolina, 3-0

North Carolina vs. Virginia, 4 p.m. ET

Southwest

Mississippi vs. New Mexico, 6 p.m. ET

Arkansas vs. Louisiana 9 p.m. ET

West

Hawaii def. Arizona, 7-3

Southern California vs. Northern California, 10:30 p.m. ET

Regional Recaps

Mid-Atlantic

New York exploded for 10 runs over the fourth and fifth innings, which were more than enough to secure a victory over Washington, D.C.

Steven Martinez was the standout performer, going 3-for-3 and hitting the only home run of the game, a solo shot in the top of the fifth.

New York displayed great offensive balance. Martinez was one of four players from the team with multiple hits, and seven batters each drove in a run.

On the mound, Chris Bedford was dominant over four innings. He allowed just one hit and struck out five to silence the Washington, D.C., offense over the first half of the game. Washington, D.C., got one run apiece off Derek Mendez and Logan Castellano, but it was far too late to alter the outcome.

Midwest

A four-run third inning was enough to power Minnesota to a win over Missouri.

Mason Hoheisel delivered a gem from the bump, nearly going the distance. He pitched 5.2 innings, allowing just one hit and striking out 15. Anthony Pardo replaced Hoheisel and notched the game's final out, as Drew Vonder Haar grounded out to the shortstop.

Luke Dehnicke got Minnesota's first run on the board with an RBI single in the third, and Pardo brought another run home with a double. Errors by Andrew Young and Levi Lassiter plated Minnesota's next two runs.

Sunday's other Midwest regional included little in the way of drama. North Dakota scored three runs in the first and didn't look back en route to a 15-1 win that ended after five innings.

Kegan Brand's control eluded him Sunday. The Nebraska starting pitcher allowed Adam Leininger to come home on a hit-by-pitch before walking home a pair of runs.

Brand exited after 0.2 innings, and his replacement, Beau Skala, didn't fare much better. Skala walked three batters in 0.2 innings, with Jordan Leininger scoring on a free pass in the second.

North Dakota entered the fifth inning already up 7-1 and tacked on eight more runs to necessitate the mercy rule.

Jordan Leininger finished 4-for-5 with three runs scored and one RBI. Connor Holm was also 3-for-3 with three runs scored.

New England

Tommy Turner threw a four-inning perfect game as Rhode Island defeated Connecticut 10-0.

Pierce Cowles appeared to have broken up Turner's perfect game in the fourth inning when he doubled with one out. However, Cowles didn't step on first base on his way to second. As a result, his at-bat was officially recognized as a groundout to first base.

The top half of Rhode Island's lineup was responsible for a bulk of the team's production. Turner, Tyler Simon, Jake Mather and Logan Lama combined for five hits and six RBI.

Simon's damage wasn't limited to the Connecticut pitching staff, either. He may have to double his chore load this summer in order to pay for the ESPN camera lens he shattered with a foul ball to the backstop:

Northwest

A two-run single by Thomas Baxter was the difference in Alaska's 2-1 win to start the Northwest regional.

Alex Ingalls gave Oregon a one-run lead in the first with a single. Alaska starting pitcher Kaleb Campbell rebounded nicely, though, to prevent Oregon from getting anything else on the board.

Baxter replaced Campbell in the fourth inning and combined with Antone Araujo to keep Oregon hitless over the final three innings. Baxter struck out five in two innings of work, with Araujo notching the save with a scoreless sixth.

Southeast

West Virginia got three runs in the first inning, which was all the team needed to beat South Carolina.

Cooper Cummings required little minimal run support as he shut out South Carolina over six innings. He helped his own cause by plating Landon Nida with an RBI single for West Virginia's first run.

Aden McCormill made it a two-run game before an error by James Kakaras allowed Jack Eastone to score and put West Virginia ahead 3-0.

Cooper Noble responded well on the mound after getting roughed up in the first, and Dru Nelson and Bryce Harder allowed one hit over the final three innings. South Carolina's offensive couldn't figure out Cummings, though.

West

Hawaii beat Arizona 7-3 on the strength of a five-run first inning.

Arizona tried to mount a comeback in the fifth inning.

Trailing 7-1, it had runners on second and third with one out. But Emilio Lizarraga struck out, preventing Luis Soqui and Angel Iriqui from going anywhere. A single by Cristobal Lorta scored Iriqui, and Soqui reached home on a wild pitch before Jose Zepeda struck out to end the inning and extinguish Arizona's best shot at overturning the deficit.

Sean Yamaguchi set Arizona down in order in the sixth to seal the victory.