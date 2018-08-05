Jalen Hurts' Mom Pamela: Alabama QB 'Spoke His Truth' After Being 'Controlled'

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Pamela Hurts, the mother of Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts, said in a Facebook status Sunday her son has been "controlled" during his time with the Crimson Tide.

“Wow ignorance is blissed,” Pamela Hurts wrote (h/t TDABamaMag.com). “When has Jalen ever spoken to media about anything other than the team? When has he ever whined, pouted or talk about what 'y’all' don’t know takes place behind the scenes? There’s a reason why players aren’t allowed to speak to the media. Jalen spoke his truth, finally, after 3 years of being compliant and controlled. You have no idea what is and has been going on—and most likely, never will.

“Folks quick to speak highly on his character and demeanor, but know he is completely opposite of those accolades today. If you can turn on this young man today and not your president for any of his rhetoric, you were never with him to begin with."

Jalen Hurts opened up about his quarterback battle with Tua Tagovailoa on Saturday, saying he's felt "counted out."

“Coaches can’t control the situation. They will dictate who plays, but as for other variations to it they can’t control it," Jalen Hurts told reporters. "This whole spring, ever since the title game, they kind of wanted to let it play out. I guess they didn’t think it was a thing or they tried to let it die down like it was not there, because there has always been an elephant in the room. The whole spring, coaches included, no one asked me how I felt. No one asked me what was on my mind.”

Alabama has not publicly named a starting quarterback for its season-opener against Louisville. Tagovailoa was seen as the favorite heading into spring practices but has spent most of the offseason dealing with a hand injury. That has allowed Hurts to pull himself back into the battle, though he still seems like a clear underdog.

Nick Saban told reporters in July that he had "no idea" whether Hurts would be with the team for Week 1. Hurts has said he has no intention of leaving Alabama this season.

“Look, we have two good quarterbacks on our team, no doubt,” Saban told reporters last week. “Both of them made a great contribution to the success of the team this year. I think that we haven’t really made a decision about that.

“I don’t think it’s imperative that we make one right now. We’ve got two fine young men who really respect each other and have worked hard to help each other all year long. Hopefully we’ll be able to continue to do that in the future.”

It's unclear what ramifications Hurts and his mother's comments over the weekend will have. Either way, what is clear is that Hurts and his family are extremely unhappy with how Saban has handled the quarterback battle—regardless of how it plays out.