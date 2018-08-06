The 5 Most Overhyped Fighters in MMA Today

0 of 5

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

MMA is a very “what-have-you-done-for-me-lately” kind of game.

Win a few fights and people start talking like you’re the best to ever do it. Lose a few and you got from GOAT to goat almost overnight.

Some of that may have to do with the nature of the sport, where a handful of fights might take up years of an athlete’s career. When those fights comprise a streak, good or bad, it can feel like a bigger sample size than it is simply because the days on the calendar are so much more daunting than the minutes inside the cage when someone is adding them up.

To that end, it doesn’t take a lot for a fighter to become overhyped or undervalued in MMA. People will start considering how long someone has seemed relevant and pump their tires more than they should, or they’ll think of how long someone has been sliding and assign a comparable degree of negative value.

Regardless of which way the wind is blowing on a fighter’s career, either such reaction is usually overblown.

For the purposes of this exercise though, we’re looking only at the overhyped. The guys and gals of MMA who are being propped up by fans and pundits as being special for any number of reasons—skill, win streaks, time at the top, general influence in the sport, whatever else people argue when they hype someone up.

These are the five fighters who are the most overhyped right now.