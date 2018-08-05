Women's British Open 2018: Georgia Hall Wins, Earns $487.5K Prize Money

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Georgia Hall won a thrilling 2018 Women's British Open on Sunday, beating Pornanong Phatlum by two shots at Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club in Lancashire, England.

The two players engaged in an exciting battle with Hall coming from behind and taking a one-shot lead with just two holes to play.

A double bogey from Phatlum at the 17th handed Hall some breathing room, and she made no mistake to pick up her first major title.

Hall takes home $487,500 (£371,000) for finishing in top spot, Phatlum wins $314,214 (£241,683) and third-placed So Yeon Ryu receives $227,940 (£175,324).

The final standings are available from the LPGA's official website.

Phatlum got off to a brilliant start with four birdies from her first six holes to move to 16 under. However, a dropped shot on the eighth slowed her momentum, and she maintained par for the next six holes.

Hall also started well with a birdie at the first seeing her tie for the lead. She could not quite keep up with the pace of Phatlum but birdies at the fourth and sixth kept up the pressure.

Golf writer Randall Mell offered his view of the two players' battle:

The duo were well ahead of the rest of the field heading towards the back-nine, as shown by the Ladies European Tour:

The action began to hot up as the two players headed back to the clubhouse. Hall held her nerve to sink a putt and grab a birdie at the 13th to once again move level with Phatlum with five holes to go:

Here's a look at how Hall moved joint top of the leaderboard:

She looked in trouble at the 14th after finding the bunker. However, a neat chip found the green and she saved par with some comfort.

Meanwhile, Ryu was on a charge. She recovered from an early triple bogey to secure eight birdies and move into third, within three shots of the lead.

Phatlum and Hall both responded with birdies at the 15th to move further ahead. Another birdie followed for Hall as she hit the front for the first time.

She came agonisingly close to another birdie at the 17th with her putt fractionally missing the hole. However, the nerves began to show for Phatlum, who could only manage a double bogey.

Hall headed to the 18th with a three-shot lead and the title all but hers. Her first bogey of the day followed, but it mattered little as she deservedly took the title, much to the delight of the home fans.