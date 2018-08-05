Mike Scioscia Rejects 'Poppycock' Rumors He's Stepping Down as Angels Manager

Masterpress/Getty Images

Mike Scioscia is denying a report that this will be his last season managing the Los Angeles Angels.

Per Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register, Scioscia said “nothing’s changed" regarding his status with the Angels and it's “poppycock" to suggest this will be his final year.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Saturday that Scioscia is expected to step down at the end of the 2018 season.

The 59-year-old Scioscia signed a 10-year contract with the Angels in January 2009 that expires after this season.

At the end of last season, Scioscia told reporters he wasn't concerned about coming back to the Angels with just one year left on his deal.

"Right now, I'm focused on 2018 because I think we have a lot of momentum and potential that we see," Scioscia said. "I know we're gonna be better next year, and that's what I'm excited about."

He was hired by the team in 2000 and is currently the longest-tenured manager in Major League Baseball. Bruce Bochy of the San Francisco Giants is the only other skipper who has been with his current team for at least 10 seasons.

The Angels have been one of the most successful MLB franchises with Scioscia as manager. He has led them to seven playoff appearances, six division titles and a World Series title in 2002.

Scioscia's 1,625 managerial wins are the most in Angels history and ranks 18th all-time in MLB history.