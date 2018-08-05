UFC 227 Results: The Real Winners and Losers

1 of 9

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

In the fight's opening seconds, it was hard to imagine any scenario in which Cody Garbrandt would lose.

He was two inches taller than the 5'6" Dillashaw but also faster. Way faster. When he threw punches or fired a kick, they hissed with danger. You could almost hear them easier than you could see them.

Dillashaw laid in the cut and threw a half-hearted spinning this or that, seemingly content to feel things out. In response, Garbrandt stood up straight, planted his feet and pointed to the floor. There wasn't a lot of subtlety around the challenger's intentions.

And in the end, that was kind of the problem, wasn't it?

As was inevitable, the aggression ramped up in earnest. The first big offensive action was an exchange in which they hurt each other with simultaneous punches.

Garbrandt rushed forward, and in the ensuing exchange saw Dillashaw fall to the canvas momentarily, though it may have been a partial slip. Either way, it put Garbrandt into full froth. He came in a little too wild, though, and got caught and floored with a trio of perfectly timed right-handed counters. Furious ground strikes from Dillashaw ensued.

Garbrandt grabbed a leg, recovered verticality and tried to charge forward again, but Dillashaw was in control. He pounded Garbrandt toward the fence. Garbrandt appeared to shake loose for a moment, but a nasty knee strike was the final crucial offense. It was over in the first round.

"I love this s--t," Dillashaw told broadcaster Joe Rogan in the cage after the fight. "That's why you see a smile on my face every time I come in here. I'm here to bang. I'm here to knock you out."

It was much the same as their first encounter, which also ended in a knockout for Dillashaw (that one was in the second round). Garbrandt is aggressive and an athletic marvel, but in both contests he got a little too wild—perhaps even overwound—while Dillashaw kept the cooler head and landed with better timing and precision while avoiding the white-hot center of Garbrandt's attack.

Also after the bout, Dillashaw made an interesting callout for his next opponent. For more on that, see the next slide.