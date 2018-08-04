Secret_Domentos' Top Plays, Prize Money from Week 4 Fortnite Summer Skirmish

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

It took nine matches for Secret_Domentos to finally get the eight points needed to walk away with the top prize from the fourth week of the 2018 Fortnite Summer Skirmish.

After Week 3 was a team race to 13 points by winning matches and recording at least five eliminations, this week's format was a solo Hold The Throne competition.

Players were awarded two points for a Victory Royale, and whoever had the most kills in a match received a bonus point for holding the throne, though that point would move around based on who was the most successful at eliminating their fellow combatants.

Secret_Domentos' win also came with a nice $67,500 payout. Gentside TheVic received $54,000 for finishing second in the final standings. RWL7 ProximaStar ($45,000), Twitch beehive ($40,500) and VP Jamside ($36,000) rounded out the top five.

ProximaStar, Jamside and OblivionFN finished in a three-way tie for the throne that came with a bonus point and $50,000 prize.

Secret_Domentos didn't attempt to hide his enthusiasm and excitement following his thrilling win that seemingly came out of nowhere:

The final Victory Royale came when Secret_Domentos was able to take advantage of BlaxTV's wild accuracy, which forced him to reload in the midst of their showdown.

Even announcers Zeke and Nick Kolcheff pointed out on the Epic Games' stream they didn't realize Domentos was still alive in the match.

That was the third match victory of the day for Domentos, who went back-to-back in the fifth and sixth matches.

No other player won more than one match during Saturday's skirmish. Gentside TheVic was having a great run of things early, including earning a Royale Flush and holding the throne in the fourth match:

The Summer Skirmish will resume on Friday, Aug. 10 with Week 5 of the competition. Epic Games will announce the format for that game prior to the start of the event.