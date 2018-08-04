Little League World Series Regionals 2018: Saturday Scores and Bracket Results

Rob Carr/Getty Images

With the 2018 Little League World Series set to begin later this month, teams around the United States continue to battle for a trip to Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The next week will feature plenty of regional action around the country. Eight regions are up for grabs, but thus far only two are underway.

The Southwest regional began Thursday and will continue on through the middle of next week. Meanwhile, the Southeast regional kicked off Friday and will conclude Wednesday.

While the opening days helped set the tone for the regionals, the double-elimination tournaments are set to heat up this weekend. Some teams are establishing themselves as the front-runners as others are on the brink of elimination.

Below is a look at Saturday's action as well the updated standings:

Southeast Regional Standings

Alabama (1-0)

Georgia (1-0)

South Carolina (1-0)

Virginia (1-0)

North Carolina (1-1)

West Virginia (1-1)

Florida (0-2)

Tennessee (0-2)

Southwest Regional Standings

Louisiana (1-0)

Mississippi (1-0)

Oklahoma (1-0)

Texas East (1-0)

Arkansas (1-1)

New Mexico (1-1)

Colorado (0-2)

Texas West (0-2)

West Virginia 2, Tennessee 1

In a day where runs were tough to come by, West Virginia pitcher Jared Nethercutt was the star of the game.

His offense was only able to plate a pair of runs, but that proved to be enough. Nethercutt allowed just one run on four hits in 4.2 innings of work, striking out six. That dominant performance helped keep Tennessee from ever being able to draw even after falling behind in the bottom of the third.

While Nethercutt was dealing on the mound, West Virginia was able to create two-out magic in the third to scratch across a couple of runs. A one-out walk by Landon Nida followed by a two-out single by Cooper Cummings and a triple by Jack Eastone gave West Virginia a 2-0 lead.

Tennessee immediately responded with a run in the top of the fourth, thanks to a walk, a double and an error. However, although it threatened against Nethercutt in the fifth, it wasn't ever able to push across the tying run.

Bryson King provided two innings of one-hit, shutout baseball to start the game for Tennessee, striking out four. Carson Carter closed out the victory for West Virginia, allowing just one hit in 1.1 innings.

West Virginia advances to play on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, while Tennessee is eliminated after losing each of its first two contests.

North Carolina 5, Florida 2

The first game of the day was a hard-fought pitchers duel from the start, but the second matchup featured offense right out of the gate.

North Carolina was able to open the scoring in the first of the inning when Will D'Alonzo came around to score after a leadoff single. However, Florida came out ready to play, responding with a walk and a home run within the first three batters to take a 2-1 lead.

But that would be all Florida would get off North Carolina pitcher Cole Smith. He would hold his opponent scoreless the rest of the game, allowing just the two runs on four hits in a complete-game effort. He struck out seven in six innings.

As Smith settled in after a rough opening frame, North Carolina managed to grab the lead for good in the top of the third. An error and singles by Smith, Charlie Blizzard and Marcus Byrd helped North Carolina score three in the inning to move ahead, 4-2.

North Carolina added an insurance run in the fourth behind a two-out single by West and a triple by D'Alonzo. From there, Smith did the rest.

North Carolina awaits the loser of the Georgia-Virginia game for a 4 p.m. ET win-or-go-home showdown on Sunday. Florida is eliminated after dropping to 0-2.