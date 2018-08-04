Jalen Hurts: Alabama Coaches Didn't Talk to Me, QB Battle Was 'Created'

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

As Jalen Hurts continues to fight for a starting job in 2018, the Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback hasn't been clued in to anything by the coaching staff.

Speaking to reporters Saturday, Hurts noted that since the spring none of the Alabama coaches asked how he felt or what his mindset was in the competition with Tua Tagovailoa.

"Now when we're trying to handle the situation now, for me it's kinda late," Hurts said. "It's too late. The narrative has already been created."

Alabama head coach Nick Saban didn't tip his hand about who will win the job while speaking to reporters during SEC media days July 18.

"I love both guys," he said. "They're both really good competitors. They are really good people. They are good leaders. They both make great contributions to our team. They are very well-liked. So, somebody's got to win the team, and however these guys can help the team, I hope they are both committed to staying and doing that."

During that same press conference, Saban said he had "no idea" if Hurts would still be with the team when the season begins.

"I was kind of shocked that he said that," Hurts said Saturday, via Ben Jones of the Tuscaloosa News. "... I told him like I'll tell you today, that I'm going to be here. ... Why [transfer] when you're 15 hours away [from graduating]?"

Hurts has been the Crimson Tide quarterback for the past two seasons. He was named SEC Offensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year in 2016 after throwing for 2,780 yards and accounting for 36 touchdowns.

Tagovailoa engineered the Crimson Tide's 26-23 comeback win over Georgia in the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship. He threw for 166 yards and three touchdowns with one interception in the second half and overtime after replacing Hurts.

Alabama will begin its national title defense Sept. 1 against Louisville.