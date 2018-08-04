Chelsea Transfer News: Thibaut Courtois' Agent Talks Potential Real Madrid Move

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

The agent for Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has urged the Blues to let the Belgium international move to Real Madrid in this transfer window.

Courtois has just one year remaining on his contract at Stamford Bridge and has been linked with a switch to the Spanish capital in recent weeks. As Sky Sports noted, the player's representative, Christophe Henrotay, has made it clear Courtois wants the transfer to go through.

"I have been reading everywhere that Chelsea are saying it is up to Thibaut, but he has made it clear to the club that the best option for him is to move to Madrid," he said. "For him, this is a big decision because he wants to be near his family, and there is an offer in place for Chelsea to accept."

According to Kristof Terreur of Het Laatste Nieuws, the Blues aren't willing to sell their starting stopper until a replacement is drafted in:

Goal's Nizaar Kinsella observed Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri was coy on the prospect of Courtois staying at the club when asked on Friday:

The clock is ticking for any deal to be done. The Premier League transfer window closes on August 9, and while teams across Europe can still do deals until August 31, it would be a massive shock if Chelsea let Courtois go without adding a replacement.

It leaves the Blues in a tough position. With Courtois evidently keen on the switch and with just one year remaining on his contract, they face the prospect of losing the 26-year-old for nothing next summer if they don't sell him in this window.

Bleacher Report's Dean Jones thinks the player may agitate for a move nonetheless:

Even so, in what has already been a summer of transition at Stamford Bridge, Sarri will not want to head into the 2018-19 campaign without an elite goalkeeper between the sticks.

Courtois falls into that bracket. At the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, he showcased his pedigree on the biggest stage, helping Belgium finish in third place after a brilliant run in the competition.

Chelsea supporters are also well aware of what he can offer. Courtois has been the starting goalkeeper at the Bridge for four years and has helped the team to two league titles. His shot-stopping prowess and command of his area are up there with the best in the division.

Here's how he fared last season in comparison to arguably the best goalkeeper in the world in David De Gea:

The situation may get testing for Chelsea, as getting in a goalkeeper to replace Courtois will be a challenge so late in the window.

Still, the Belgian appears desperate to head to the Spanish capital for a second spell—he excelled in three years on loan with Atletico Madrid from the Blues.