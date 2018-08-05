UFC 228 Early Preview: What Are the Biggest and Best Fights Set for Dallas?

1 of 4

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

The UFC is a mess right now and the welterweight division, for some reason, has been the hardest hit by that fact.

The promotion has scrambled to find a cure for its declining pay-per-view numbers and free-falling television ratings, and its ineffective solution to this point has been to have title fights as frequently as possible. When welterweight champion Tyron Woodley wouldn't commit to a June return from shoulder surgery, the UFC inexplicably decided to anoint an interim champion on that date instead, with Colby Covington and Rafael dos Anjos facing off for the "boo boo belt" at UFC 225.

On its own this was a silly thing. Due to a minor scheduling conflict, the UFC was magically creating a title that was inherently designed to be dissolved within just a few months. It got even sillier, though, when the UFC essentially did the same exact thing to boo boo beltholder Covington when he couldn't commit to fighting Woodley in September.

It went from silly to utterly ridiculous, however, when it was announced that instead of Covington, Woodley will would face Darren Till at UFC 228.

Despite being a great fight on paper, Till's coronation to elite status in May was mired by a dubious, homecooked decision win over Stephen Thompson where he walked into the cage overweight. Worse, the fight's aftermath saw a series of reports surface that Till's failed weight cut was so bad that the fighter literally went blind beforehand, a fact which had the head of the Association of Boxing Commissions calling for Till's coaches and cornermen to be suspended.

It's unclear whether Till can even make it down to the welterweight division any more. Even if he manages to do so, can anyone expect him to compete at a championship level?

This has disaster written all over it and all that fans and pundits can do is pray that it ends up going smoothly.