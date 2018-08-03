Overseas Elite Beat Eberlin Drive in The Basketball Tournament 2018, Win $2M

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistAugust 4, 2018

SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 19: A generic view of two basketballs in the net before the game between the Golden State Warriors and the San Antonio Spurs on March 19, 2018 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photos by Mark Sobhani/NBAE via Getty Images)
Mark Sobhani/Getty Images

Overseas Elite downed Eberlin Drive 70-58 to win The Basketball Tournament's $2 million winner-take-all title game Friday night at Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland. 

Overseas Elite has now won four straight TBT titles and is undefeated over its last 25 games. 

Former St. John's big man Justin Burrell iced things for the champs with a free throw to reach the Elam Ending target score. 

Once the confetti was done falling, Overseas Elite reveled in its dynastic achievement and accepted yet another championship check: 

"There's a reason we won three in a row, and now four," Errick McCollum, brother of Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum, told ESPN. "I think we got a great team, great group of guys and we earned this." 

However, it may have been the squad's last night. 

Speaking after the win, swingman D.J. Kennedy said he believes Overseas Elite could be done competing in TBT unless the stakes are raised to $5 million: 

If this was the final ride for Kennedy and his teammates, they went out in style. 

Although Eberlin Drive was down just two points entering the final frame, Overseas Elite opened the period on an 11-1 run and carried a hefty nine-point cushion into the Elam Ending. 

When all was said and done, Overseas Elite outscored Eberlin Drive 18-8 down the stretch to cap off a historic evening. 

