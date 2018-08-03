Ndamukong Suh on Sam Bradford: 'I'll Definitely Try to Hit Him as Hard as I Can'

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Being the No. 2 overall pick in the 2010 NFL draft apparently hasn't sat well with Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.

Appearing on Thursday's Around The NFL Podcast (via NFL.com's Chris Wesseling), Suh makes a point of knowing when his team goes against Sam Bradford:

"I always mark the calendar when I have Sam Bradford on there, no matter what. Whether it was when we were rookies, when he was in St. Louis or when he was any other place. I've always looked forward to going against him. ... He's a quarterback, at the end of the day. So I want to get after a quarterback no matter what. ... I'm not much of a talker, but I'll definitely try to hit him as hard as I can."

Bradford was selected first overall in 2010. His career started with tremendous promise after being named Offensive Rookie of the Year, but injuries limited him to just 33 games over the next four seasons.

Suh, on the other hand, turned into one of the most impactful defensive players of this generation. The five-time Pro Bowler ranks second among all defensive tackles with 51.5 sacks from 2010-17.

By virtue of Bradford signing with the Arizona Cardinals in the offseason, Suh will have two chances during the regular season to hit the quarterback as hard as he can.