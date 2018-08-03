NotVivid Top Plays, Prize Money from Friday's Fortnite Summer Skirmish

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

NotVivid took home the $67,500 top prize after racking up nine points in six matches to win Friday's tournament to open Week 4 of the 2018 Fortnite Summer Skirmish.

NotVivid, who was part of a winning duo team in Week 1 of the $8 million, eight-week showcase, earned two Victory Royales and came up with a clutch performance to earn an elimination bonus in the sixth game to close out the event.

Liquid Poach also won two of the six matches en route to $54,000 for second place. LG Kweo ($45,000), COL Hogman ($40,500) and Reverse2k TTV ($36,000). Reverse2k TTV earned an additional $50,000 for the most eliminations in a single game with nine.

NotVivid commented on his triumph in the Hold The Throne tournament on Twitter:

After FaZe Tfue, one of the pre-tourney favorites, took the opening match, it basically became the NotVivid and Poach show as they combined to win four of the final five games. Hogman took the other.

NotVivid had an opportunity to close out the win in Match 5 but came up one elimination short of the four-kill bonus point, which allowed Poach to move within striking distance.

While the eventual champion reached the threshold in Match 6, the Team Liquid standout had an opportunity to force a tiebreak with a four-kill victory if NotVivid failed the reach the final three. But he only secured three kills, and one of them was NotVivid, who finished second to cap a terrific showing.

Ninja, who failed the crack the top 20, discussed his lackluster placement on social media:

It's worth noting the popular video game's most-watched streamer was competing from the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago instead of his typical home setup, which likely impacted his play.

That said, NotVivid and Liquid Poach were a step above the rest throughout Friday's tournament and it would have been difficult for Ninja to keep pace, even at his best. It was fitting they were the final two standing in the last match. Poach won that battle, but NotVivid won the war.

Here's a look at more reaction and highlights from Friday's action:

Week 4 of the Fortnite Summer Skirmish continues Saturday at 1 p.m. ET. It will be the same format featuring a new group of players, mostly from the European and Oceania regions.