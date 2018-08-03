NotVivid Top Plays, Prize Money from Friday's Fortnite Summer Skirmish

NotVivid Top Plays, Prize Money from Friday's Fortnite Summer SkirmishAugust 4, 2018
NotVivid took home the $67,500 top prize after racking up nine points in six matches to win Friday's tournament to open Week 4 of the 2018 Fortnite Summer Skirmish.
NotVivid, who was part of a winning duo team in Week 1 of the $8 million, eight-week showcase, earned two Victory Royales and came up with a clutch performance to earn an elimination bonus in the sixth game to close out the event.
Liquid Poach also won two of the six matches en route to $54,000 for second place. LG Kweo ($45,000), COL Hogman ($40,500) and Reverse2k TTV ($36,000). Reverse2k TTV earned an additional $50,000 for the most eliminations in a single game with nine.
NotVivid commented on his triumph in the Hold The Throne tournament on Twitter:
NotVivid @NotVivid_
Just won week 4 of Summer Skirmish! Absolutely shocked. Shout out to my day ones. I love everyone who has supported me every step of the way. Huge shout out to @EpicGames and @FortniteGame for this life changing experiencing! <3
After FaZe Tfue, one of the pre-tourney favorites, took the opening match, it basically became the NotVivid and Poach show as they combined to win four of the final five games. Hogman took the other.
NotVivid had an opportunity to close out the win in Match 5 but came up one elimination short of the four-kill bonus point, which allowed Poach to move within striking distance.
While the eventual champion reached the threshold in Match 6, the Team Liquid standout had an opportunity to force a tiebreak with a four-kill victory if NotVivid failed the reach the final three. But he only secured three kills, and one of them was NotVivid, who finished second to cap a terrific showing.
Fortnite @FortniteGame
With the high ground and great zone positioning, @NotVivid_ secures the Victory Royale in Match 2 of the #SummerSkirmish Week 4 Friday event. https://t.co/SYpJTYlCNR
Fortnite @FortniteGame
Match 4 ends with @NotVivid_ coming out the victor! He's one point away from winning, will he take it all? Find out by tuning into Match 5 right now at https://t.co/SgdVdV9K35 https://t.co/0vcQL9BYRG
Ninja, who failed the crack the top 20, discussed his lackluster placement on social media:
Ninja @Ninja
I learned so much this tournament. Great games to Notvivid and Poach absolutely incredible players massive congrats to you guys!
It's worth noting the popular video game's most-watched streamer was competing from the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago instead of his typical home setup, which likely impacted his play.
That said, NotVivid and Liquid Poach were a step above the rest throughout Friday's tournament and it would have been difficult for Ninja to keep pace, even at his best. It was fitting they were the final two standing in the last match. Poach won that battle, but NotVivid won the war.
Here's a look at more reaction and highlights from Friday's action:
timthetatman @timthetatman
$500,000 on the line?? time for the wildcard to activate.... https://t.co/ARaaYSb12I
compLexity Gaming @compLexity
Listen in on what @Hogmanlolz himself had to say after his great #SummerSkirmish run! We can't wait for the next event! #coLFortnite https://t.co/BFYgcU18G9
OpTic CouRage @CouRageJD
The Fortnite Summer Skirmish pays out the top 20 players each week! I'm happy to announce I placed 21st! You can't make this shit up...I'm still not considered a Fortnite pro.
Week 4 of the Fortnite Summer Skirmish continues Saturday at 1 p.m. ET. It will be the same format featuring a new group of players, mostly from the European and Oceania regions.
