Houston Ballers Star Nick Lovelace Tops Shawn Lee to Win JBA Dunk Contest Final

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

Representing the Houston Ballers, Nick Lovelace showcased his vertical skills to win the inaugural JBA Slam Dunk Contest on Friday.

Lovelace defeated Shawn Lee of the Chicago Ballers in the final, though it was almost by default because Lee missed both of his attempts.

Lee tried a windmill slam from the free-throw line that hit off the side of the rim. He tried a regular windmill dunk but wound up rejecting himself by hitting the ball on the front of the rim. Judges handed him a score of 26 for the effort.

Lovelace teased several different dunks throughout the event, including jumping over three people and grabbing the ball from a teammate in mid-air. His winning dunk was a simple overhand slam with the right hand that earned a score of 29.