LiAngelo Ball Loses to Brandon Willis in 3-PT Contest at JBA All-Star Game

LiAngelo Ball Loses to Brandon Willis in 3-PT Contest at JBA All-Star GameAugust 3, 2018
Brandon Willis saved his best round at the JBA All-Star Game three-point contest for last when he put up 20 points to defeat LiAngelo Ball in the finals.
The Seattle Ballers star, who is shooting 66 percent from behind the arc this season, started the finals with a perfect opening rack that included the two-point money ball.
Ball had an inconsistent shooting performance, though he started out on fire with 13 points in the first round:
Pat Hunt @PatHuntJr
In the JBA 3-Point Contest, LiAngelo Ball (@LiAngeloBall) advances to the semi-finals with a score of 13. The game starts at 7PM CT. https://t.co/VJpd9Y5uV2
The second round saw Ball's performance dip with just nine points, but that was good enough to secure his spot in the final round.
It wasn't meant to be for Ball on this night, though, because Willis did what he's done since debuting in the JBA. He made an instant impression with 23 points in a 125-98 win over the Houston Ballers on July 21, and Friday was another star-making showcase for him.
