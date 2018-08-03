Nate Diaz Says 'F--k the UFC' After Conor McGregor Fight Announced for UFC 229

The MMA world may be buzzing about Conor McGregor's upcoming fight against lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, but Nate Diaz isn't thrilled. 

Shortly after the promotion announced Friday that McGregor will return to the Octagon for a showdown with Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 on Oct. 6 in Las Vegas, Diaz tweeted: "I'm not fighting on that show [f--k] the @ufc."

Dustin Poirier shared the sentiment, tweeting: "I ain't fighting on that show either F the ufc."    

Diaz, who was on hand for the announcement in Los Angeles, stormed out of UFC's press conference during the reveal: 

Like McGregor, Diaz is scheduled to make his highly anticipated return to the UFC this fall when he clashes with Poirier at UFC 230 on Nov. 3 following a two-year hiatus. 

"It's time to go, so it's time to go," Diaz said of his upcoming bout, according to MMA Fighting. 

