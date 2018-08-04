B/R's Best Reads of the Week of August 4

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Terrell Owens' Hall of Fame Induction Boycott Is a Fitting End for an NFL Rebel

Owens' HOF Boycott is his last middle finger to the NFL—and the league got exactly what it deserved.

QB Shea Patterson Ready to Be Michigan's Savior After Escaping Ole Miss Wreckage

Former No. 1 QB recruit Shea Patterson opens up on his "brutal" breakup at Ole Miss and being the "missing piece" for Michigan's title hopes.

One Year On: How Neymar's Transfer Has Changed Everything

One year after Neymar's $268 million move to Paris Saint-Germain broke the transfer market record, paying absurd amounts for players has become the norm. So who's next?