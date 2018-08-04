B/R's Best Reads of the Week of August 4

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 4, 2018

FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2012 file photo, Seattle Seahawks' Terrell Owens smiles during NFL football training camp in Renton, Wash. Both Owens and San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Randy Moss are both determined to return to their dominating deep threats they were in their primes. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, file)
Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Bleacher Report makes your life easier by rounding up all its best content from the week in one place.

         

Terrell Owens' Hall of Fame Induction Boycott Is a Fitting End for an NFL Rebel

Owens' HOF Boycott is his last middle finger to the NFL—and the league got exactly what it deserved.

          

QB Shea Patterson Ready to Be Michigan's Savior After Escaping Ole Miss Wreckage

Former No. 1 QB recruit Shea Patterson opens up on his "brutal" breakup at Ole Miss and being the "missing piece" for Michigan's title hopes.

                

One Year On: How Neymar's Transfer Has Changed Everything

One year after Neymar's $268 million move to Paris Saint-Germain broke the transfer market record, paying absurd amounts for players has become the norm. So who's next?

Related

    'Nothing. Nothing' Is Wrong with Wentz

    Featured logo
    Featured

    'Nothing. Nothing' Is Wrong with Wentz

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Conor’s Comeback Is the UFC’s Biggest Fight Ever

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Conor’s Comeback Is the UFC’s Biggest Fight Ever

    Jonathan Snowden
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R Experts' Dark-Horse Award Watch 🏆

    Featured logo
    Featured

    B/R Experts' Dark-Horse Award Watch 🏆

    NFL Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Offseason Moves That Triggered Fans 😡

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Offseason Moves That Triggered Fans 😡

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report