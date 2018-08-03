Phil Mickelson Shown Dancing in Mizzen and Main Dress Shirt TV Commercial

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistAugust 3, 2018

Phil Mickelson reacts after sinking a putt on the 13th hole during the final round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Sunday, June 17, 2018, in Southampton, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Brands are always looking to leave a lasting impression with consumers through commercials, and clothing company Mizzen+Main found a way to do exactly that with a recent spot.

All it took was Phil Mickelson letting loose and showing off his best dad moves:

If that doesn't get a customer's attention, nothing will.

