Phil Mickelson Shown Dancing in Mizzen and Main Dress Shirt TV Commercial

Phil Mickelson Shown Dancing in Mizzen and Main Dress Shirt TV CommercialAugust 3, 2018
Frank Franklin II/Associated Press
Brands are always looking to leave a lasting impression with consumers through commercials, and clothing company Mizzen+Main found a way to do exactly that with a recent spot.
All it took was Phil Mickelson letting loose and showing off his best dad moves:
Mizzen+Main @MizzenAndMain
Phil Mickelson, the man can move. https://t.co/w3IIw1ZOtM #wgcbridgestone #philmickelson https://t.co/jfwbpccAAx
If that doesn't get a customer's attention, nothing will.
