Women's British Open 2018: Pornanong Phatlum Leads After 2nd Round

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IAugust 3, 2018

LYTHAM ST ANNES, ENGLAND - AUGUST 03: Pornanong Phatlum of Thailand on the 17th green during the second round of the Ricoh Women's British Open at Royal Lytham & St. Annes on August 3, 2018 in Lytham St Annes, England. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Thailand's Pornanong Phatlum leads the 2018 Women's British Open by one shot after Friday's second round at Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club in Lancashire, England.

Phatlum moved to 10 under par and replaced Minjee Lee at the top of the leaderboard. Lee is a shot further back along with England's Georgia Hall and Japan's Mamiko Higa.

Here's a look at the standings:

The full leaderboard is available from the tournament's official website.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Tiger Fires 1st-Round 66 at WGC-Bridgestone

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Tiger Fires 1st-Round 66 at WGC-Bridgestone

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Live Leaderboard: WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Live Leaderboard: WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

    PGA.com
    via PGA.com

    Poulter Holds 1-Stroke Lead at WGC-Bridgestone

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Poulter Holds 1-Stroke Lead at WGC-Bridgestone

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Tiger-Phil $10M Showdown Is On 🍿

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Report: Tiger-Phil $10M Showdown Is On 🍿

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report