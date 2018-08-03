Women's British Open 2018: Pornanong Phatlum Leads After 2nd Round

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Thailand's Pornanong Phatlum leads the 2018 Women's British Open by one shot after Friday's second round at Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club in Lancashire, England.

Phatlum moved to 10 under par and replaced Minjee Lee at the top of the leaderboard. Lee is a shot further back along with England's Georgia Hall and Japan's Mamiko Higa.

Here's a look at the standings:

The full leaderboard is available from the tournament's official website.

