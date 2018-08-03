Ravens S Bennett Jackson: Flags Thrown to 'Make People Aware' of New Helmet Rule

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistAugust 3, 2018

CANTON, OH - AUGUST 02: Kamalei Correa #51 and Chris Board #49 of the Baltimore Ravens are called for an illegal hit while tackling Tanner Gentry #19 of the Chicago Bears in the third quarter of the Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 2, 2018 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Thursday's Hall of Fame Game between the Baltimore Ravens and Chicago Bears marked the first NFL game since the league implemented a new helmet rule.

Baltimore safety Bennett Jackson walked away from the matchup believing the league is going to use the preseason to set an example, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley:

"I feel like they're trying to harp on it a lot more in preseason, so they're going to throw flags even on times when it's not necessarily head-to-head, just to make people aware of it. I spoke to the ref. He even said, 'Hey, it's preseason, we got to throw the flag.'"

        

