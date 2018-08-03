Ravens S Bennett Jackson: Flags Thrown to 'Make People Aware' of New Helmet Rule

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Thursday's Hall of Fame Game between the Baltimore Ravens and Chicago Bears marked the first NFL game since the league implemented a new helmet rule.

Baltimore safety Bennett Jackson walked away from the matchup believing the league is going to use the preseason to set an example, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley:

"I feel like they're trying to harp on it a lot more in preseason, so they're going to throw flags even on times when it's not necessarily head-to-head, just to make people aware of it. I spoke to the ref. He even said, 'Hey, it's preseason, we got to throw the flag.'"

