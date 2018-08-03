Daniel Ricciardo to Leave Red Bull Racing at Season's End

Andy Wong/Associated Press

Red Bull Racing have confirmed that Daniel Ricciardo will leave the team at the end of the 2018 Formula One season, with the driver set to join Renault.

The decision was announced in a statement on the team's official website on Friday, with team principal Christian Horner saying the Australian will move on with their best wishes.

"We fully respect Daniel's decision to leave Red Bull Racing and we wish him all the best in his future," said Horner. "We would like to thank him for his dedication and the role he has played since joining the team in 2014, the highlights of course being the seven wins and the 29 podiums he has achieved so far with us."

Horner said the team will now take their time to assess their options when appointing a partner for their other driver, Max Verstappen.

Following the announcement by Red Bull, Renault confirmed the Australian would be part of their team for 2019 on their official website; Ricciardo said he's looking forward to the challenge ahead:

"It was probably one of the most difficult decisions to take in my career so far. But I thought that it was time for me to take on a fresh and new challenge. I realise that there is a lot ahead in order to allow Renault to reach their target of competing at the highest level but I have been impressed by their progression in only two years, and I know that each time Renault has been in the sport they eventually won. I hope to be able to help them in this journey and contribute on and off track."

According to Jonathan McEvoy of the Daily Mail, the 29-year-old will makes the switch to the French team despite interest from McLaren. Ricciardo was reportedly interested in joining Ferrari, but McEvoy reported Sebastien Vettel was "though to be opposed to the idea."

While Renault have not been able to compete with the likes of Mercedes, Ferrari or Red Bull this season, F1 journalist Pablo Elizalde is intrigued by the prospect of Ricciardo's move there:

The news adds to the changes that'll take place at Red Bull in 2019. Not only will they have a new team-mate for Verstappen, they will be switching from Renault engines to Honda engines for the campaign too.

Ricciardo will be an asset to a Renault team seeking their first world title since 2006. In addition to being a proven winner, the Australian is one of the most vibrant characters on the grid. The key for his new constructors will be getting a car in place for 2019 to match that talent.