Eric Reid Rumors: Titans to Give FA Safety Tryout After Johnathan Cyprien Injury

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Free-agent safety Eric Reid's long offseason search for a new team may soon be ending.

On Thursday, Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said Reid will be one of the safeties the team brings in for a workout, per Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com.

Earlier in the day, Vrabel told reporters that starting safety Johnathan Cyprien will miss the 2018 season after he suffered a torn ACL during practice Wednesday.

After spending the past five seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, Reid has been trying to find a new team since free agency began in March.

Per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Reid's visit with the Cincinnati Bengals in April didn't go well when team owner Mike Brown began asking questions about the national anthem.

"Brown, according to the source, initiated [a] discussion regarding the issue of kneeling during the anthem," Florio wrote. "The conversation almost exclusively centered on the topic, with Brown explaining that he intends to prohibit it—and with Brown at one point asking Reid for his response."

The NFL Players Association filed a non-injury grievance against the NFL on Reid's behalf in May, claiming he wasn't being signed due to protesting during the national anthem.

"According to our information, a club appears to have based its decision not to sign a player based on the player's statement that he would challenge the implementation of a club's policy prohibiting demonstration, which is contrary to the league policy," the NFLPA filing noted.

Reid began protesting during the national anthem in 2016, alongside former 49ers teammate Colin Kaepernick. He announced in March he won't continue to kneel during the anthem in 2018 if a team signs him.

In 70 games with the 49ers, Reid recorded 34 passes defensed and 10 interceptions. His 67 tackles last season were the third-highest total of his career.