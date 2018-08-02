Tiger Woods Delivers Strong 1st Round at 2018 Bridgestone Invitational

Tiger Woods Delivers Strong 1st Round at 2018 Bridgestone InvitationalAugust 2, 2018
Tiger Woods has found his groove this season.
Building upon his strong play at the British Open last month, Woods posted a 4-under 66 Thursday during the opening round of the WGC Bridgestone Invitational in Akron, Ohio. At the time of publication, that put him in a tie for eighth place, trailing leader Kyle Stanley by three strokes.
It doesn't come as a surprise that Woods played well at the Bridgestone, however. As Justin Ray of the Golf Channel noted, Woods has a long history of putting forth his best effort at this tournament, and his hot start bodes well for the rest of the tourney:
Justin Ray @JustinRayGC
Tiger Woods: 17th career round of 66 or lower in @WGC_Bridgestone at Firestone; no other player has more than 10 such rounds all-time.
Justin Ray @JustinRayGC
This is the 51st time in Tiger's PGA Tour career he has opened a tournament with 66 or lower. He went on to win 21 of the previous 50 instances (42%).
All in all, it was a great day for Woods:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Today's 66 marks the best 1st round score for Tiger Woods on the PGA TOUR since a 64 in the 1st round of the 2015 Wyndham Championship. It's the 7th time he's shot -4 or better in the 1st round of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. He won 5 of the previous 6 times.
"Didn't hit it as well as I wanted, but I grinded out a score," Woods said after the round, per Tiger Tracker.
"I felt today a good score would be a 67 or so, but it's soft and the ball is flying forever," he added.
You can see Woods' full post-round comments below:
PGA TOUR @PGATOUR
.@TigerWoods speaks to the media after an opening round 66 at @WGC_Bridgestone. https://t.co/f1YPVJAwlS
Woods started on the back nine and played well, with birdies on Nos. 11, 16 and 18:
PGA TOUR @PGATOUR
A birdie from WAY downtown for Tiger Woods! Tracking the entire way. #LiveUnderPar https://t.co/orEk29GW9T
He continued his strong play on the front nine, with birdies on Nos. 5 and 7:
A bogey on No. 9 to close his round was a disappointment. But all in all, Woods was excellent, hitting 72.2 percent of greens in regulation and gaining 1.132 strokes putting, per PGATour.com.
If Woods can maintain this level of play, he'll be a major contender at the Bridgestone. Opening rounds haven't been his forte this season—coming into Thursday, his best opening round this season was a 68 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
At the British Open, his best round at Carnoustie came on Saturday, when his 66 put him in contention. He followed that with a 71, his third such score of the tournament, but having Woods in contention in a major on a Sunday certainly left the golf world excited.
Thursday's strong start is sure to do the same. It might be a bit early for the "Tiger is back, baby!" pronouncements, but there's not questioning that he's been excellent in his last nine rounds. It appears Woods has hit his stride.
