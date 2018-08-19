Braun Strowman Squashes Kevin Owens for Easy Win at WWE SummerSlam 2018

Credit: WWE.com

Braun Strowman defeated Kevin Owens in a grudge match Sunday at SummerSlam in Brooklyn, New York, to retain the Money in the Bank contract.

Strowman dominated the match from start to finish, putting Owens away with a running powerslam:

The issue between the two men dates back to the weeks leading up to Money in the Bank when KO attempted to convince the other Superstars in the Money in the Bank ladder match to gang up on The Monster Among Men.

Despite The Prizefighter's best efforts, Strowman still came away with the briefcase.

That led to him making life miserable for Owens as a measure of revenge, which included him pushing KO off the stage while locked in a portable toilet.

In an effort to ensure Owens could not escape Strowman's clutches, Raw general manager Kurt Angle booked them in a steel cage match at Extreme Rules.

Owens won that match, but only because Strowman decided to throw him from the top of the cage and through the announce table.

Despite the circumstances surrounding his win, KO was given a huge opportunity at SummerSlam by Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon.

Owens requested a match against Strowman with the Money in the Bank contract on the line and also called for the briefcase to change hands even if The Monster Among Men lost by disqualification or count-out.

McMahon agreed to the terms, which put Strowman's run as Monster in the Bank in significant peril.

While Strowman has the size and strength over Owens and essentially anyone else he faces, KO put him in a difficult situation.

As evidenced by what happened at Extreme Rules, Strowman's aggressiveness is his Achilles' heel at times.

Since Owens knew the probability of beating him by pinfall or submission was low, adding the disqualification and count-out stipulation was huge for his chances.

Even so, Strowman cleared the hurdles in front of him and defeated Owens to ensure he still has a guaranteed Universal Championship match at a time of his choosing.

Strowman is arguably the most dangerous Superstar on the roster because of his strength, and having the Money in the Bank contract makes him even more dangerous since it allows him to pick the perfect time to strike.

