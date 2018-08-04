UFC 227: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 2 Fight Card, TV Info, Predictions and More

Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Cody Garbrandt and Henry Cejudo will both get the chance to avenge the most painful loss of their MMA career at UFC 227 on Saturday, when they face T.J. Dillashaw and Demetrious Johnson, respectively.

The two title bouts headline a solid main card that will also see Cub Swanson try to halt his losing streak against Renato Moicano. The latter bounced back from his lone loss in the organisation with a win over Calvin Kattar at UFC 223, and could enter the title picture with another victory.

Here is a look at the full main card:

T.J Dillashaw vs. Cody Garbrandt (Bantamweight Title Fight)

Demetrious Johnson vs. Henry Cejudo (Flyweight Title Fight)

Cub Swanson vs. Renato Moicano

Polyana Viana vs. J.J. Aldrich

Thiago Santos vs. Kevin Holland

The UFC will broadcast the event through a host of partners, as well as UFC Fight Pass and UFC TV. For a full list of partners, visit the event's official website.

The event is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET/3 a.m. BST (Sunday).

Christian Petersen/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Dillashaw and Garbrandt served up an incredible fight in their first meeting, the culmination of months of trash talking and a heated feud born out of the current champion's departure from his former training partners at Team Alpha Male.

During the fight, Dillashaw found some success with his kicks, but Garbrandt had the upper hand in the exchanges in the first and dropped him late. Dillashaw recovered and started to time his counters a little better in the second, leading to the stoppage. Here's a look at the full fight:

With similar approaches and a desire to trade with their opponent, this should be another good fight that could go either way. Garbrandt has the edge in raw power, but Dillashaw is the more well-rounded fighter, and his advantage with kicks will help him maintain the distance he needs.

Johnson hasn't lost since 2011 and currently holds the record for most consecutive title defences, with 11 wins in a row. One of those came against Cejudo at UFC 197, a one-sided fight that ended with a first-round stoppage.

Cejudo found some success with his takedowns early, but on the feet, he had no chance against Mighty Mouse. That fight happened over two years ago, however, and Cejudo has made vast improvements since.

Predictions

Garbrandt beats Dillashaw by 3rd-round stoppage

Johnson beats Cejudo by 2nd-round stoppage

Moicano beats Swanson by decision

Viana beats Aldrich by 1st-round submission

Santos beats Holland by 3rd-round stoppage