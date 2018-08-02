ESPN: Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson Set for Thanksgiving Weekend

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The highly anticipated head-to-head event between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson is reportedly scheduled for Thanksgiving weekend.

According to ESPN's Mike Greenberg, Woods and Mickelson will battle it out for a reported purse of $10 million on either Nov. 23 or Nov. 24. The event will take place at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas.

When Golf.com's Alan Shipnuck asked about the potential stakes in July, Mickelson said: "It's a ridiculous amount of money. No matter how much money you have, this amount will take both of us out of our comfort zone."

On Forbes' list of the highest-paid athletes in the world for 2018, Woods is 16th with $43.3 million in earnings, while Mickelson is 22nd at $41.3 million.

Woods and Mickelson are the two biggest stars of their era in golf, and they both continue to play at a fairly high level.

The 42-year-old Woods is a 14-time major champion, and although he has been ravaged by injuries in recent years, he is on the comeback trail. A sixth-place finish in the Open Championship suggests he is once again a threat to win the most prestigious tournaments in golf.

Mickelson, 48, is a five-time major champion who is one of the few golfers who was able to stand out during a time in which Woods dominated. Mickelson has struggled at times this season, but since his most recent major victory in 2013, he has finished second at a major on three occasions.

Woods' involvement always increases the overall interest in golf significantly, and a made-for-TV event against Mickelson would secure a huge rating while golf fans recover from their turkey-induced comas.