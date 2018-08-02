Madden 19: EA Access Release Date and Early Review Scores

Don Wright/Associated Press

With the 2018 NFL regular season rapidly approaching, the time has come for gamers to get their football fix with Madden NFL 19.

The game is available Thursday for EA Origin Access Premier subscribers on Xbox One, while the rest of the gaming world can pick it up in the coming days.

Early returns suggest EA Sports has hit another home run with its latest offering.

Most reviews have been sparkling, especially the one from IGN's Dustin Toms, who gave Madden 19 an 8.9/10 and noted that it "finds a new foundation for football gameplay."

Gamespot's Eddie Makuch also enjoyed the game, giving it an 8/10. He paid Madden 19 a huge compliment by saying, "There has never been a better-looking football game."

Luke Winkie of PC Gamer was slightly lower on the game at 75/100, but he praised Longshot: Homecoming, which is the sequel to the single-player story mode that was introduced in last year's game.

Kat Bailey of US Gamer gave Madden NFL 19 a 3.5/5, noting that while she believes Longshot: Homecoming is a "step back" from last year's story mode, the overall game will appeal to "hardcore fans" of Madden.

Gamers can make their own determination beginning on Aug. 7 if they pre-ordered Madden, while the full release will take place Aug. 10.