UFC President Dana White Visited Donald Trump at the White House

United States President Donald Trump has been at odds with a number of prominent figures in the sports world over the last year, but he still has at least one fan out there. That fan is UFC President Dana White, who visited Trump at the White House on Wednesday.

Though this may seem like an odd pairing, White and Trump have a bit of history together.

The Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City, New Jersey, was an important venue during the early days of White's UFC, hosting events at a time when MMA was still illegal in many states.

In 2008, Trump would step into the MMA game himself by purchasing a stake in Affliction Entertainment, a promotion which hosted the likes of Fedor Emelianenko, Vitor Belfort and Andrei Arlovski.

More recently, White spoke on Trump's behalf at the 2016 Republican National Convention.

Exact reasons for the visit are unknown but the timing is interesting, given UFC 227 is going down this weekend and White has long been trying to get the president to attend a UFC event.