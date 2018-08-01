Ex-Ohio State Wrestling Coach Asked Jim Jordan Accusers to Recant Accusations

Former Ohio State wrestling coach Russ Hellickson tried to enlist old members of the team to help out Jim Jordan.

Per NBC News' Corey SiemaszkoDunyasha Yetts and Mike DiSabato shared text messages showing Hellickson asked them to recant their allegations that Jordan ignored them when they accused the team doctor of sexual abuse. 

"I'm sorry you got caught up in the media train," Hellickson wrote in a text to Yetts. "If you think the story got told wrong about Jim, you could probably write a statement for release that tells your story and corrects what you feel bad about. I can put you in contact with someone who would release it."

Siemaszko reported on July 3 three different former Ohio State wrestlers accused Jordan of failing to prevent Dr. Richard Strauss from molesting them. 

"I considered Jim Jordan a friend," DiSabato said. "But at the end of the day, he is absolutely lying if he says he doesn't know what was going on."

DiSabato told Siemaszko he received a phone call from Hellickson after the original story broke last month. 

"He said Jimmy was telling him he had to make a statement supporting him and he called to tell me why he was going to make it," DiSabato said.

Ohio State is currently investigating allegations of misconduct levied against Strauss, who died in 2005. 

