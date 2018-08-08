Early Team-by-Team MLB Free-Agency Predictions Post-Trade Deadline

0 of 30

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Now that Major League Baseball's July 31 non-waiver trade deadline has passed by, there won't be another frenzy to add players until the free-agent market opens up this winter.

Rather than wait patiently, why don't we project how things will shake out?

Ahead are much-too-early free-agency predictions for all 30 MLB teams. These mostly cover where the biggest names—and there will be plenty of those to go around—on the market will end up. But in some cases, it's about signings teams won't make. In any event, this is a strictly speculative exercise.

Let's get to it.