Chris Archer Trade Rumors: Yankees, Dodgers, Padres Among Suitors for Rays SP

Gail Burton/Associated Press

Three teams have reportedly emerged as suitors for Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Chris Archer.

According to Ken Rosenthal and Jim Bowden of The Athletic, the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres have all expressed interest in the right-handed hurler.

ESPN.com's Jerry Crasnick also reported Saturday that talks surrounding Archer were "intensifying." He added that the Rays have placed a "No. 1 starter type of price tag" on the 29-year-old veteran.

Archer is a two-time All-Star who comes with a club-friendly contract.

Per Spotrac, Archer is under team control through the 2021 season. He will make $7.5 million in 2019, and there are club options for $8.3 million in both 2020 and 2021.

Despite his strong stuff, Archer has largely struggled this season. He is just 3-5 with a 4.31 ERA and 1.39 WHIP in 17 starts. If his ERA and WHIP remain at their current levels, they will be the worst numbers of his career over the course of a full season.

Archer does have 102 strikeouts in 96 innings, though, and his FIP of 3.62 suggests he has been unlucky.

After posting an ERA of 3.33 or better in three straight seasons from 2013-2015, Archer is in the midst of his third consecutive season with an ERA over 4.00.

Archer does have a FIP of 3.81 or lower in each of the past three campaigns, however.

In different surroundings with better defensive play supporting him, Archer may have the ability to be an ace-caliber pitcher down the stretch in 2018 and beyond.

While the Yankees recently acquired starter J.A. Happ from the Toronto Blue Jays, they could use another starter to support Luis Severino, Masahiro Tanaka and CC Sabathia since Sonny Gray is struggling mightily this season.

New York entered play Saturday trailing the Boston Red Sox by five games in the AL East, but they have a stranglehold on the No. 1 wild-card spot in the American League.

The Dodgers have also already made a splash on the trade market by dealing with the Baltimore Orioles for shortstop Manny Machado.

Ross Stripling and Kenta Maeda have been pleasant surprises for L.A. on the mound this season, but with ace Clayton Kershaw spending so much time on the disabled list, Archer would offer some much-needed insurance in the starting rotation.

The Dodgers entered Saturday with a 1.5-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL West.

Unlike the Yankees and Dodgers, the Padres are not in contention, as they are last in the NL West at 42-64.

Dealing for Archer would be a move for the future, but it could pay dividends considering the Padres have a lot of young talent that could come into its own over the next few seasons.

With few top-flight starting pitching options available on the trade market, the Rays stand to secure a huge haul if they decide to part with Archer.