Tiger Woods Wants to Play in 5 of Next 6 Tournaments After Strong British Open

Peter Morrison/Associated Press

Tiger Woods is preparing for his busiest stretch of golf in years as he is currently scheduled to play in five of the next six tournaments, according to Bob Harig of ESPN.

"Early part of the summer, [I realized] if I played well, this is what I was going to have to endure, coming with a pretty big schedule at the very end," Woods said. "We built a pretty good physical game plan for it."

He will begin the run with the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational which starts Thursday.

The 42-year-old qualified for the event by being in the top 50 in the world rankings, which is just made as the current No. 50 in the world. This comes after finishing 2017 ranked No. 656.

Woods required a slow recovery from multiple back surgeries, competing in just two tournaments in 2017 after missing the entire 2016 season.

However, he made his 2018 PGA Tour debut in January and has played relatively well, earning three top-five finishes in 12 official events. He really turned heads at his most recent event, finishing tied for sixth in the British Open. It was his highest finish in a major since 2013.

Two weeks later, he is beginning a grueling stretch that will really test whether he is truly back to 100 percent.

After the WGC, Woods will prepare for the fourth major of the year, the PGA Championship, one week later.

He will then take a week off before beginning the FedEx Cup playoffs, which includes The Northern Trust, Dell Technologies Championship and BMW Championship for what would be his first three-week stretch of events in more than five years if he qualifies for the third event.

If all goes well and he works his way into the top 30, he will be competing in the Tour Championship from Sept. 20-23. He will hope his back is able to hold up during this difficult stretch of high-level competition.